A local nonprofit organization is inviting the community to a holiday event featuring Santa Claus, fire trucks and fun.
The Lodi Fire Foundation is hosting its first annual Holiday Festival on Dec. 11 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Hutchins Street Square.
Mark Wallace, president of the foundation’s board of directors, said while the organization’s main goal is to fund equipment and service needs for firefighters, the Holiday Festival has a different purpose.
“We’re really trying to put this on for the kids,” he said. “We want everyone to feel like they don’t have to spend any money to come to it and have a good time.”
Admission to the festival, which will be inside Kirst Hall, is free. Lodi firefighters will be cooking tri-tip meals for adults and hot dog meals for kids, at $15 and $5, respectively, but Wallace said there is no requirement to purchase food at the event.
The tri-tip meal includes a tri-tip sandwich, pasta salad, beans and bottled water. The hot dog meal includes a hot dog, a bag of chips, a cookie and bottled water as well.
Guests will be able to take pictures with Santa Claus, and the event will feature about 10 craft and activity booths that include making tie-dye T-shirts for Christmas and holiday-themed artwork.
Some of Lodi’s firefighting personnel will read a handful of stories to children, as well as local author Orlando Zeps.
There will also be a raffle and silent auction, with the former consisting of 200 balloons that participants can pop. The popped balloon will provide a ticket revealing which prize a guest has won.
Prizes will be raffle baskets from a variety of Lodi businesses, vendors and festival sponsors, including Ginger Bugs, Five Window Beer Company, House of Coffees, the World of Wonders Science Museum, Idol Beer Works, Pietro’s and Village Coffee Shop, among others.
Wallace said the foundation board is hoping to host the festival for years to come.
“Hopefully everybody will just have a great time,” he said. “We’re really looking forward to it. This is about giving back to the community. It has been a horrible two years for kids, and people in general, and we just want people to come out and enjoy themselves.”
For more information, and to purchase meal tickets in advance, visit www.lodifirefoundation.com/holiday.