GALT — Members of Galt High School’s athletic teams and cheerleaders walked into the school’s auditorium donning their jerseys and outfits as if it was game day.
Soon, those student-athletes will be able to step onto the school’s renovated athletic facility. In upcoming months, there will be more changes to the north side of the campus.
On Tuesday afternoon, many people gathered inside the school’s auditorium for the Galt High School Field Improvements ribbon cutting and Biomedi CTE/Science Building groundbreaking ceremony. The ribbon-cutting ceremony of the Erv Hatzenbuhler Field of Warrior Stadium and the groundbreaking ceremony for the science wing on the north side of the campus took 20 minutes.
“This is a wonderful turnout,” said Galt Joint Union High School District Superintendent William Spalding to the audience.
The Galt Joint Union High School District’s Measure E bond that Galt area residents passed in November 2016 was $36 million. That included $15.5 going toward the CTE/Science Building project, which will include the demolition of 11 aging portable classrooms and the construction of a new two-story building with 11 classrooms, prep rooms, storage and student and staff restrooms. According to Spalding, the construction work in the science area will begin this week and should be completed in summer/fall of 2020.
The Erv Hatzenbuhler Field at Warrior Stadium got a complete overall that includes a field with new graded and leveled artificial turf for water conservation and year-round use. The field was named after the long time Galt High football coach, who ran the Warriors’ program from 1967 until 1989, and returned from 2003 until 2005. The field was named after him in 2006.
“This was one of my father’s proudest moments, having the field named after him to continue his legacy at Galt High,” said Leslie Stephens, Hatzenbuhler’s daughter, “and how he would have been ecstatic about the remodeling.”
During his speech, Spalding pointed out that the school district is proud of the work that has been done at Warrior Stadium.
“Thank you to the citizens of Galt, who passed Measure E,” Spalding said. “It has delivered beautiful facilities to Galt and Liberty Ranch (Galt’s second high school).”
Liberty Ranch’s Hawk Stadium was completed last summer. The stadium allowed the school’s football, boys and girls soccer and boys and girls’ track and field teams to have practices and home games, plus it was used by other athletic teams and physical educational classes during the past school year.
At Warrior Stadium, just like Hawk Stadium, a synthetic, all-weather track has replaced the old dirt track. A new scoreboard is in place on the south end of Warrior Stadium. Extensive fencing was added around the stadium.
The stadium, the superintendent pointed out, just needs to have lines placed on the all-weather track, a sign placed on the Erv Hatzenbuhler Field and finish the cement pouring of the walkway on the visitor’s side.
On the home side, which is on the west side of the stadium, and visitors’ bleachers on the east side are new grandstands. The new stands will seat 2,200, with 1,800 for the home side and 400 on the visitor side.
There is also a new press box and public address system as well.
The improvements will allow Galt High School to host competitive sporting events on their site, and improved safety for all students in physical educational classes using the facilities.
“This really is a great day for the city of Galt and the school district,” said Galt Mayor Paige Lampson, who was the second speaker at the ceremony. “You can see (Warrior) stadium from (Highway 99). It’s really such a beautiful stadium.”
Lampson credits the current school board of Daniel Denier, who is the president, plus, Terry Parking-Owing, Mark Beck, Dennis Richardson and Melissa Neuburger for having the vision and planning to bring about the projects at Galt and Liberty Ranch high schools.
“The trustees had a vision and a plan,” Lampson told the audience. “We knew what it was going to cost.”
Galt High Principal Kellie Beck, who was the final speaker, said the message she has shared with her staff and students is gratitude. She’s happy to share with the residents who live in and nearby the city.
“I am forever thankful on behalf of our students, for the support and passage of this bond to make these projects happen,” Beck said.
Beck admitted she’s looking forward to the Galt High football team playing its first home game of the season. That will be on Friday, Aug. 23, when Galt plays Woodland Christian High’s squad in a non-league contest.
“I will have much gratitude for my football team if they bring us our first win that evening; no pressure,” said Beck as the crowd laughed. “How exciting for you guys to be the first team ever, and you will always remember this time together; being on this turf together.”
The CTE/science building is the last portion that the bond covers.
“It’s really, truly, going to be our signature building,” Beck said. “As a microbiology major in college, I’m thrilled that my students will have access to state-of-the-art science building. We will prepare them for life after high school.”
After the speeches, the school district held its ribbon-cutting ceremony at the southwest side of the stadium. Students and those in attendance were only allowed to walk on the home side of the stadium.
The ground-breaking ceremony of the CTW/science building took place after the ribbon-cutting ceremony.
The bond also helped the school district replace its technology infrastructure with a new high speed/high bandwidth network, expanded wireless connectivity, upgraded phone systems, new surveillance system and installed a new intercom system across all sites.
