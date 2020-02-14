LODI — After what was considered to be a record-setting year of harvest in 2018, the total tonnage of grapes crushed in the Lodi appellation took a hit last year.
The California Department of Food and Agriculture released its preliminary Grape Crush Report 2019 on Monday, and the Ciatti Company, a Novato-based grape broker firm, said last year’s harvest was one of the smallest the state had experienced since 2011.
The 2019 crushed tonnage totaled 4.085 million tons, down 9.3% from 2018’s total of 4.5 million, according to the CDFA.
According to the Ciatti Company, the Lodi appellation experienced a decrease similar to the state in its total crushed tonnage, down by 9.4% from 2018.
In 2019, the Lodi region crushed just 770,922 tons of grapes. The previous year, Lodi crushed a total of 850,687 tons.
The Zinfandel grape crush declined by 16%, from 135,645 tons in 2018 to 113,887 tons in 2019. Last year’s Zinfandel crush was the lowest in Lodi since 2013.
“(That) is a good thing,” Lodi Winegrape Commission executive director Stuart Spencer said of the state’s 2019 harvest size. “Considering we’re in a bit of oversupply in California, I think this will help things come closer to being back in balance.”
Over the last few years, the Lodi region had seen a decline in popularity of some of its varietals, particularly Zinfandel.
In September, Spencer said the increase of red blends have contributed to the decline in Zinfandel’s popularity, coupled with the fact that the cost of manual labor to pick grapes off the vine has gradually increased.
On Thursday, Spencer said many vineyards have remained unpicked. However, it is not limited to the ZInfandel varietal, and it is not limited to the Lodi region.
Lodi’s Cabernet Sauvignon grapes saw the largest decline in 2019, decreasing by 17.9 percent. In 2018, the region crushed 198,838 tons of the variety. Last year, 163,246 grapes were crushed.
While the tonnage was 30,000 less than 2018’s crush, Spencer said Lodi’s Cabernet Sauvignon harvest was still a large component to state numbers.
“Overall, the grape market will follow the wine market, which has been flat this year,” Spencer said. “Now we have to see if the market remains flat, or if are we going to get new customers this year. There are a lot of questions right now, that only time will tell.”
A highlight of the Crush Report came from the Sauvignon Blanc varietal, which saw a 15.3 percent increase in tonnage from 2018. However, the Ciatti Group did not have specific tonnage numbers prepared for the Lodi Sauvignon Blanc grape.
While the Sauvignon Blanc grape is not as significant as the Zinfandel or Cabernet Sauvignon in Lodi, Spencer said, local wineries do make some of the best wines in the state with it.
“We have seen some increase in acreage out here when it comes to the Sauvignon Blanc grape,” he said. “At the end of the day, the Sauvignon Blanc is growing in the wine market, and a lot of that has been from the wines coming from New Zealand. We’re now seeing a lot of growers planting more of that varietal.”
Across the state, the total Zinfandel grape crush in California was 345,214 tons, down 11% from 2018.
Chardonnay remained at the top of the crush list in 2019, with 638,029 tons crushed across California. However, that number was down 10.4% from 2018.
California’s Cabernet Sauvignon crush saw a decline of 15.5% in 2019, producing 574,285 tons.
According to the CDFA report, the average price of all grape varieties was $790.43 per ton, down 5% form 2018. Red wine grapes were down 2.9% form 2018, valued at $990.07 a ton, while white wine grapes were down 8.6%, valued at $580.66 a ton.
Spencer said maybe these lower numbers will help the state’s wine industry turn around in the years to come.
“It was nice to see a lighter crop, and my hope is it helps us get back to where we were last year,” he said. “But at the end of the day, we need more people drinking California wines, and we need to grow the market so we’ll all be successful.”
Lodi is part of the state’s Crush District 11, which includes San Joaquin County north of Highway 4, south of Highway 50 in Sacramento County and east of Interstate 5.
Crush District 13, which encompasses Madera, Fresno, Alpine, Mono and Inyo counties, as well as the northern regions of Kings and Tulare counties, had the largest share of the 2019 crush, producing about 1.3 million tons.
The average price per ton in District 13 was $300.60, according to the report.
The final Grape Crush Report 2019 will be released on March 10.