Lodi mom hopes to be heard in effort to require insurers cover hearing aids for children

Caprice and Tim Shular with children Avery and Elijah.

Four years ago, a bill aimed at requiring health insurance companies in California to cover hearing aids for children hit a road block when Gov. Gavin Newsom decided not to sign it.

Now, the Let California Children Hear Act is making its way through the capitol once again, and advocates are optimistic the governor will sign it this time around.