The California Highway Patrol is investigating a Sunday evening shooting in south Lodi that left one person injured.
Officer Rueben Jones, spokesman for the CHP, said there are no suspects at this time and little information as to the circumstancesof the incident.
At about 5:20 p.m. Sunday, Lodi Police Department officers responded to a shooting on the 2400 block of South Cherokee Lane.
“It happened on the Highway 99 frontage road at about Cherokee and Schaffer (Drive),” Jones said. “Initially it was an LPD case because it was reported within the city limits, but a shell casing was found along the freeway, so now it is a CHP investigation.”
Jones said there were no details on the victim, other than they were taken to a local hospital for treatment. Reports from other media outlets Monday morning said the frontage road had been closed for about five hours between Harney Lane and Century Biulevard.
A Lodi resident who posted on the Lodi Police Facebook post about the shooting said the victims were her brother and his family. The resident, who wished to remain anonymous after the News-Sentinel contacted her, said the family was on their way to Costco in the Reynolds Ranch shopping center at the time of the shooting. She said the family were innocent passersby, and not the victims of a targeted attack or drive-by.
“Please pray for the family,” Irene Trejos, a Lodi resident not related to the family, posted. “Wife and children are ok but father needs lots of prayers. If anyone was a witness or knows anything please come forward. The person or persons responsible for this deserves to pay for their crime.
”The shooting comes a week after a similar incident in Oakland, in which a toddler was killed on the highway. According to the CHP, a Fremont woman driving along Interstate 880 was caught in the middle of a gunfight when a stray bullet struck her1-year-old son at 2 p.m. on Nov. 6. There were three adults and three children in the car, but the toddler was the only one struck, according to reports. The toddler was taken to Oakland Children’s Hospital, where he later died from his wound, reports state.
A $10,000 reward has been offered for information leading to an arrest in that incident.
“I was heading home from Lodi about 6 o'clock and they had the roadsblocked off and there were police officers walking on Highway 99 nearthe bushes and there was a vehicle,” Sarah Doughman commented on the LPD Facebook post. “Pretty mangled up and it was upside down on the frontage road. it was a pretty scary looking sight.”
Jones said the CHP’s Valley Division Investigation unit has taken overthe incident. Anyone with information can call the Valley Division at916-731-6300.