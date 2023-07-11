Keith Bussman remembers his father digging a well on the family vineyard near Lodi during a dry year in the 1970s.
Keith Bussman remembers his father digging a well on the family vineyard near Lodi during a dry year in the 1970s.
With water in short supply, the Woodbridge Irrigation District wasn’t able to deliver the full allotment.
Today, Bussman may find himself making decisions like the one that affected his family those decades ago after taking over as manager of the Woodbridge Irrigation District on Monday.
“It’s a different thing from what I was before,” said Bussman, who was born in Lodi and grew up in Stockton. “I was an on-call engineer for radio towers, and I worked for my own company.”
After graduating from Lincoln High and Delta College, Bussman started working for Pac West Telecom in Stockton in 1984. When Pac West sold in 1996, Bussman started his business, as well as purchasing a radio station in Ukiah. His company has worked on towers in the Sacramento area, the Bay Area and Hawaii. He also flies planes and helicopters commercially.
Bussman steps into big shoes, replacing Andy Christensen, who is stepping down after serving as the district’s manager since 1991. Christensen said he’ll stay as an advisor to Bussman and the board of directors until February of next year.
“He’s real excited about the position,” Christensen said. “I think he’ll do a great job. He’s a really nice guy, and he has a lot of background and experience.”
Bussman has been on the WID’s board of directors since 2013.
In Christensen’s time as manager, the WID has seen many changes. He’s seen the construction of the Woodbridge Dam and its fish ladders, and the creation of an electronic control system that operates the district’s distribution system, known as the SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) system.
WID delivers raw water to agricultural customers covering about 13,000 acres of farmland, and also supplies about 6,000 acre-feet per year to the City of Lodi, and about 6,500 AFY to the City of Stockton. Christensen estimated WID covers about 35% of Lodi’s water needs.
“The whole area’s gone through a metamorphosis, and the district’s changed completely. It’s just been one exciting time,” Christensen said. “It’s just gone by so fast. I’ve been there a number of years, and it’s just a wonderful job. If I was 30 years younger, I’d still be there.”
Bussman said one of the biggest challenges facing the district as he takes over is preserving the water rights it has to provide water to the area. According to the district’s announcement, it is one of the oldest diverters of water on the Mokelumne River and holds pre-1914 water rights and two licenses on the Mokelumne River.
“During wet years, doesn’t seem like it’s too big of a fight, but during dry years, it’s like the giant water grab,” Bussman said. “Everybody wants what we have, which is the water rights. There needs to be more storage, and they’re finally discussing it.”
Bussman will also hold the titles of secretary and treasurer for the district.
“I’m really looking forward to working at the district,” Bussman said. “Over the years, Andy has built a wonderful staff and a great board to work with.”
