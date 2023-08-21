GALT — At 9:42 p.m. Aug. 14, Galt Police Department officers responded to reports of a robbery in the 700 block of North Lincoln Way.
Police said the suspect made a purchase at a convenience store, and when the cash register opened, he reached over the counter and forcibly took money from the drawer before fleeing on foot.
A person matching the description given by a witness was located in the next block, and identified as 28-year-old Manuel Avila of Galt, police said.
Avila was found to be on active parole. He had the item he had purchased as well as the cash he was suspected of stealing in his pocket, according to police.
After being positively identified by the victim and video surveillance, police said, Avila was arrested and booked in jail for robbery, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, and was placed on a parole hold. Avila is currently ineligible for bail, police said.
Blue Angel of Hope presents Thin Blue Line Dinner
HERALD — Blue Angel of Hope presents the fourth annual Thin Blue Line Dinner from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26 at Champaign Ranch, 12174 Borden Road, Herald.
Tickets are $75 per person, or $1,000 for a sponsored VIP table.
Funds raised go toward purchasing Thin Blue Line flags for departments that have lost officers or seen officers injured, and to anyone who supports police.
There will be entertainment, a live auction, a raffle and a silent auction.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.