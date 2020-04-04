STOCKTON — In just the first two weeks after schools closed on March 16, the San Joaquin County Office of Education and county school districts have provided 220,921 meals to children in need of this essential service.
The SJCOE reported Friday that Lodi Unified School District had provided 35,756 meals to students as of March 27.
San Joaquin County Superintendent of Schools James Mousalimas said that of the nearly 150,000 students in San Joaquin County public schools, almost 65 percent qualify for free or reduced-price meals.
“Our schools play an important role in our communities that goes beyond the education they provide. Schools provide stability and are an important source for regular meals for students,” he said. “School districts quickly responded to the nutritional needs of their students when schools closed. Educators throughout our county have been working diligently to distribute meals to students while navigating the impact this health crisis has had on their own families’ lives.”
Funding for the meal services are facilitated by a federal waiver acquired by the California Department of Education, allowing districts who were approved to provide summer meals to also serve meals during coronavirus-related school closures.
— Wes Bowers
San Joaquin County’s 2-1-1 system available
STOCKTON — At his March 31 televised press conference, Gov. Gavin Newsom praised local help lines like 2-1-1 San Joaquin.
“Our 2-1-1 system is an incredible system in the state of California that connects people to real services, in real time,” he said. “So if a loved one or a neighbor or a stranger is in need and they need something more than just nice words and just a check-in, but needs specific services, we partner now with 2-1-1 to provide those services at the local level all throughout the state of California.”
With the governor’s boost, 2-1-1 San Joaquin and other local California 2-1-1s expect to be even busier helping people.
The partnership with the State of California includes Newsom’s new statewide hotline, 833-544-2374, a “one stop shop” that when called, connects the community with state helplines — in this case 2-1-1 San Joaquin.
The governor’s “Stay Home. Save Lives. Check In.” campaign emphasizes fighting social isolation and food insecurity among Californians older than 65, a demographic being hit hard by COVID-19.
Since March 9, 2-1-1 San Joaquin has answered 2,941 calls; hosted 2,505 people on its website; and helped 143 people who have reached out through two-way texts.
— Wes Bowers
Bulk waste collection suspended in Galt
GALT — CalWaste has notified the City of Galt that consistent with industry recommendations, it has suspended curbside bulky waste collection until May 3. Bulky waste consists of very large items that residents can place curbside twice per year for pick up.
The suspension of this service is directly related to the COVID-19 threat. Bulky items must be handled individually by CalWaste personnel. Since the COVID-19 virus is known to live on surfaces for varying periods of time, CalWaste has determined it is in the best interest of employee health to temporarily suspend the service.
CalWaste will keep a running list of requests for the service and attend to those through coordination with each requester when COVID-19 concerns have subsided. Handy Hauler services will continue because this service does not require personnel to come in contact with the contents.
— Wes Bowers
Galt launches Virtual Recreation page
GALT — The City of Galt Parks and recreation department has created a Virtual Recreation Web page for activities to help keep people busy during the shelter-in-place mandate.
When you visit www.ci.galt.ca.us/city-
departments/virtual-recreation-and-healthy-life-resources, you will find items for youths, adults and seniors. You will also find information and videos from some of the special interest instructors who work with the city.
— Wes Bowers
Galt classes, programs canceled or suspended
GALT — The City of Galt’s Adult Softball, Youth Softball, City Tots, and SOAR After School Program have all been suspended or cancelled. Participants for both of the softball programs will receive full refunds. Participants for City Tots and SOAR will receive partial refunds for March and full refunds for all subsequent months.
Special Interest Programs through April must be canceled. If any payments were made, they will be refunded, the city said.
Registrations are still being accepted for Galt Gators and the Learn to Swim program. If the Galt Gators season resumes, it will start later than the scheduled April 13 date and will have the fees pro-rated to reflect the new start date. The Learn to Swim program is scheduled to begin on June 8.
The lifeguard class scheduled from today to April 10 has been put on hold. If the class can be offered in May or June, students will be informed of the date change. Refunds will be made to those who ask or if classes cannot be rescheduled for this season.
All playground structures have been taped off and are now closed due to COVID-19, and staff is disinfecting park restrooms and frequently touched areas in the parks.
All special events and facility rentals have been canceled due to the shelter in place order through April 30.
— Wes Bowers