ELECTION 2018: Lodi Unified School District, Area 5, Ron Heberle

I am a candidate for school board because I care deeply about my community and the future of our children. It is my intention to improve conditions for students and for employees. Our children deserve to have adequate, safe, and well-maintained facilities and to have educational opportunities that will allow them to have a successful future. Our employees need to feel valued and we should be able to attract and keep our employees. The health of the district is a direct result of the care, concern, and work of all the district’s employees.