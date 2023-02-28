LODI — Changing Faces Theater Company is holding auditions for a teen summer acting program at noon Saturday, March 4 and at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 9. Only 15 spots are open, and acting experience is not necessary.
Students will participate in a rigorous four-week program where they will learn the rehearsal process and acting techniques. At the end of June and in early July, students will perform “The Witch’s Princess” by Don Zolidis, a hilarious coming-age-story about a princess who must defeat a witch and befriends a group of monsters on her journey.
For more information, visit www.changingfaces theater.org and click “Auditions.”
Changing Faces Theater Company opens Night Club
LODI — Changing Faces Theater Company has opened The Night Club, a drama club for adults, at 7 p.m. Wednesdays at 720 W. Lodi Ave.
Play games, learn improv skills and tap into your creative side. The fee is $10 per visit, but the first visit is free.
For more information, visit www.changingfaces theater.org.
Home Church to host Creation presentation
LODI — The Home Church, 11451 N. West Lane, invites the public to discover how science supports the Bible on Sunday, March 5. Dr. Randy Guliuzza is the president of the Institute for Creation Research and is a captivating speaker who presents well-documented and often humorous scientific and biblical talks to audiences of all ages. The event is free and will be presented at 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.
