LODI — Changing Faces Theater Company is holding auditions for a teen summer acting program at noon Saturday, March 4 and at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 9. Only 15 spots are open, and acting experience is not necessary.

Students will participate in a rigorous four-week program where they will learn the rehearsal process and acting techniques. At the end of June and in early July, students will perform “The Witch’s Princess” by Don Zolidis, a hilarious coming-age-story about a princess who must defeat a witch and befriends a group of monsters on her journey.

