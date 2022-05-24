If you would like to make some extra cash this fall, or just enjoy helping students excel in their studies, an educational program offered through Lodi Unified School District is looking for tutors.
California Reading Corps and Math Corps announced last week that it is tripling the number of Lodi-area reading and math tutors for the 2022-23 school year, and is expanding to 12 Lodi Unified schools.
Some 36 tutors are needed for the upcoming school year, and will begin serving students in August.
Audrey Borland, Executive Director of California Programs, said California Reading Corps and Math Corps has helped more than 2,000 students around the state since it launched in 2019.
“Now, after approximately two years of disruptions, more students than ever need a proven solution like Reading Corps and Math Corps to help get back on track,” Borland said. “We will be placing three times as many tutors in more than double the number of schools this year to make that happen.”
The program was first launched at Lodi Unified last fall, and served Creekside, Oakwood, Parklane, Wagner Holt and Westwood elementary schools.
For the 2022-23 school year, the program is expanding to Beckman, Clairmont, Needham, Nichols, Live Oak, Borchardt and Woodbridge elementary schools.
Borland said the program is expanding in Lodi Unified after district staff received input from students, parents, community members and employees as part of its Local Control and Accountability Plan update undertaken in the last year.
Reading Corps and Math Corps are offered to Lodi Unified schools with low-income families where students are at risk of failing to meet grade standards.
The last time Smarter Balanced Assessment tests for English Language Arts were available in the 2018-19 school year, Borland said an overall 44.2% of Lodi students met or exceeded the standards, while 36.9% of socioeconomically disadvantaged students and 8.4% of English Learners achieved the standards.
For SBA Math scores, 32.6% of Lodi Unified students overall met or exceeded standards, while 25.6% of socioeconomically disadvantaged students and 7.4% English Learners met or exceeded standards.
No teaching experience is needed, and tutors are fully trained and serve on-site at the school 35 or 27.5 hours a week.
All tutors will receive a stipend every two weeks, plus as much as $4,500 to pay for college tuition or student loans.
Those who are 55 or older may choose to gift their education award to their child, grandchild, stepchild or foster child. Many tutors also qualify for additional benefits like free individual health insurance and childcare assistance.
Reading Corps and Math Corps are AmeriCorps programs dedicated to helping all children become strong learners.
Tutors are placed in local schools, and work one-on-one or in small groups with students to help improve their skills.
First used in Minnesota, the programs have now been launched in 13 states and the District of Columbia. Reading Corps and Math Corps are administrated through Ampact, a national nonprofit.
Those interested are encouraged to apply now to begin helping students in August. To apply, or for more information, visit join.readingandmath.org.
