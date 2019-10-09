With PG&E prepared to shut off power across a large swath of California today due to potential high winds and dry weather conditions, local officials expect the lights to stay on in Lodi.
“PG&E is constantly monitoring the weather conditions and working to ensure the minimum possible number of customers are impacted by any public safety power shut-off events,” Lodi Electric Utility Director Jeff Berkheimer said, adding that the LEU will continue to monitor this situation closely and provide updates if new information becomes available.
The city is encouraging all its residents to sign up for alert notifications at www.lodi.gov under the notify button on the electric utility page.
“While a shut-off event which directly impacts the City of Lodi would likely result in widespread power interruptions (most if not all Lodi customers), city departments are taking proactive steps to prepare for an extended power outage in order to minimize the impacts to our residents, with public safety being our highest priority,” Berkheimer said.
Berkheimer also stated that in the event of a power shut-off in Lodi, the police and fire stations have back-up power along with their respective communication systems, and emergency fuel supplies for vehicles.
“Water and wastewater services will remain available, although we would ask customers to minimize water usage and not irrigate, (if a power shut-off were to occur),” he said.
Additional information on how to prepare for an extended power outage can be found at www. Lodielectric.com.
Residents with concerns about a power shutoff are encouraged to call 209-333-6766, or email EUDMailbox@lodi.gov.