LODI — The California Department of Transportation will perform various lane and ramp closures in both directions of Highway 99 from the Stanislaus County line to Acampo Road for construction and maintenance work. No two consecutive ramps will be closed at the same time.
Work will occur as follows:
• Intermittent closures of the left lane and off-ramp on northbound Highway 99 at Kettleman Lane, Sunday to Friday from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
• Intermittent full on-ramp closures from Turner Road to northbound Highway 99, Sunday to Friday from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
• Intermittent full off-ramp closures from southbound Highway 99 to Turner Road, Sunday to Friday from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
• Intermittent closures of the left lane and on-ramp on northbound Highway 99 at the Mokelumne River Bridge, Sunday to Friday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
• Intermittent full off-ramp closures from southbound Highway 99 to Acampo Road, Sunday to Friday from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Motorists should expect up to 10-minute delays, and alternate routes should be taken whenever possible.
Work is scheduled to begin as listed, but is subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment and materials, and other construction related issues.
— Wes Bowers
Donations sought to complete Lodi community center
LODI — Partners for International Cooperation is seeking $1,500 in donations to finish installing the flooring work inside The Commons, 226 E. Lodi Ave., Lodi, a new community center located in Lodi’s Heritage District that will benefit nonprofit groups based in Lodi.
The property that was once a smoke shop has been remodeled by Lodi native Natalie Bowman, who has transformed the space to be a safe interactive place for residents in the heritage district, with a dedicated food pantry, a multi-use recreational space, and a workspace with computers, printers and Wi-Fi for students to do their homework.
Lodi based business Raphael Flooring helped PIC find a cost-effective flooring option that will be installed by Sergio’s Handyman service, which has offered a discounted rate to complete The Commons.
To donate visit https://partnersintlcoop.org/ and click on, The Donate, button at the bottom of the page.
— Oula Miqbel
Sandhill Crane Festival returns to Lodi next weekend
LODI — The Lodi Sandhill Crane Festival will return to Hutchins Street Square from Nov. 1 to 3 with crane tours, speakers, vendors, performers and more. Tour registration is open at www.cranefestival.com
— Oula Miqbel
Galt Youth Commission to host senior technology classes
GALT — The Galt Youth Commission will be hosting technology classes on Wednesday and Nov. 6 from 3 to 4 p.m., at the Galt United Methodist Church, 571 C Street.
This event is free and open to the public.
— Oula Miqbel
See Dia de Los Muertos: Ballet Folklorico de Frank Zapata
STOCKTON — San Joaquin Delta College will host Dia de Los Muertos: Ballet Folklorico de Frank Zapata on Friday from 7 to 9 p.m. inside the San Joaquin Delta College Atherton Auditorium, 5151 Pacific Ave., Stockton.
The Ballet Folklorico de Frank Zapata was established in 1979 by Frank Zapata, the dance company is composed of dancers from various communities in Stockton.
My major goal is to provide an avenue for the youth of Stockton to be exposed to the beautiful cultural dance forms of Mexico.
The ballet's mission is to encourage appreciation of the Mexican and Mexican-American cultures and traditions by teaching traditional dance to people of all ages.
Tickets for this event can be purchased at https://purchase.
— Oula Miqbel
Apply for Urban, Community Forestry Grant Programs
SACRAMENTO — CalFire is currently accepting applications for the cap and trade funded, Urban and Community Forestry Grant Programs.
This California Climate Investments program provides grants for community organizations and local governments for urban tree planting, urban forest management, and for the utilization of urban forest waste wood for wood products and bioenergy. Urban trees remove air pollutants and from the atmosphere, shade buildings and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
To learn more about the grant or to apply for a grant visit, http://bit.ly/2kMb3Bx.
— Oula Miqbel
Measure U committee meeting to be held Monday afternoon
LODI — The Measure U Citizen’s Bond Oversight Committee will meet at the Lodi Unified School District office, 1305 E. Vine St., at 3:30 p.m. on Monday.
The meeting is open to the public. Measure U was passed in 2016. The Measure Bond U Citizen Bond Oversight Committee was formed to assure the community that bond funds are expended in the fashion outlined in the district’s bond resolution.
— Wes Bowers