- 560 confirmed cases in San Joaquin County, with 45 in Lodi. There have been 25 deaths. 424 have recovered. The county warns that true numbers are unknown as most cases cannot be tested; numbers include only positive tests. To view demographic data, visit www.sjcphs.org
- 1,107 cases in Sacramento County, including 12 in Galt, 2 in Isleton, and 189 in unincorporated county areas. There have been 42 deaths.
- 13 cases in Calaveras County, with no deaths. All 13 have recovered.
- 8 cases in Amador County, with no deaths. 7 have recovered.
- 400 cases in Stanislaus County, with 14 deaths. 252 have recovered.
- 1,705 cases in Alameda County, with 63 deaths.
- 934 cases in Contra Costa County, with 28 deaths.
- 53,233 cases in California, with 2,176 deaths.
- 1,130,115 cases in the United States, with 66,224 deaths. 175,382 have recovered.
- 3,421,834 cases worldwide, with 243,524 deaths. 1,092,715 have recovered.
Numbers reported as of 5 p.m. Saturday by official county websites and Johns Hopkins University. Data on recoveries is included when available. Only confirmed cases are included in this report.