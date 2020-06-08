- 1,195 total confirmed cases in San Joaquin County, with 55 in Lodi. There have been 37 deaths. 794 have recovered. To view demographic data, visit www.sjcphs.org.
- 1,588 cases in Sacramento County, including 20 in Galt, 2 in Isleton, and 265 in unincorporated county areas. There have been 61 deaths. 1,251 are likely recovered.
- 19 cases in Calaveras County, with no deaths. 13 have recovered.
- 10 cases in Amador County, with no deaths. All 10 have recovered.
- 901 cases in Stanislaus County, with 33 deaths. 682 have recovered.
- 3,945 cases in Alameda County, with 101 deaths.
- 1,706 cases in Contra Costa County, with 40 deaths.
- 131,484 cases in California, with 4,641 deaths.
- 1,956,499 cases in the United States, with 110,932 deaths. 506,367 have recovered.
- 7,085,894 cases worldwide, with 405,168 deaths. 3,180,479 have recovered.
Numbers reflect the total number of confirmed cases, deaths and recoveries throughout the pandemic, as reported by 5 p.m. Monday by official county websites and Johns Hopkins University. Data on recoveries is included when available.
Editor's note: COVID-19 by the numbers are reported each Monday and Friday. San Joaquin and Sacramento county numbers are reported daily in the print version of the Lodi News-Sentinel.