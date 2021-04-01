While new COVID-19 cases reported in San Joaquin County are on the decline, the amount of hospitalizations from the virus is on the rise again.
San Joaquin County Emergency Medical Services Agency reported Wednesday afternoon that COVID-19 hospitalizations have increased by 44.2% over the last week.
The seven hospitals in the county reported 62 COVID positive patients Tuesday, of which 20 were in an intensive care unit. The agency also reported one death from COVID since Tuesday.
St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Stockton was treating the most COVID-19 patients, nine of which were in the ICU, the highest in the county.
Adventist Health Lodi Memorial was treating four patients, and none of them were in the ICU.
County EMS said a total of 112 ICU beds were being used at all seven hospitals, and ICU capacity was at 113%.
On March 24, the agency reported a hospitalization decrease of 31.3% over the prior week, and ICUs operating at 96% capacity.
That day, only 44 people were being treated for COVID-19, with 14 in the ICU. Capacity in ICUs at the county’s seven hospitals was at 96%.
According to San Joaquin County Public Health Services, 24 new COVID cases had been reported on Tuesday, down from 80 on March 23.
There have been a total of 69,846 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began last year, as well as 1,301 deaths. County public health said 67,257 people have recovered from COVID-19, and there were 1,288 active cases as of Wednesday.
In Lodi, there have been 5,923 cases and 156 deaths, according to county public health.