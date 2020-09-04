In September 2000, Lodi House opened its doors and welcomed homeless women and children for the first time. Since then, more than 1,000 lives have been transformed in positive ways by the program.
“It has been remarkable to witness the power of our community coming together to invest in the lives of vulnerable women and children and ending cycles of poverty,” said Shelby Young, Lodi House executive director.
On Sept. 26, Lodi House will mark its 20th anniversary milestone with a celebration fundraiser featuring a drive-thru event from 2 to 4 p.m. at Bare Ranch. Guests are invited to to pick up pre-ordered bags filled with all that is needed for a private party to take home. During the drive-thru, there will be a Balloon Raffle where people can buy a balloon to pop for $20. Potential prizes inside will include gift cards or even $100 in cash.
Celebration bags are available to order online now at www.lodihouse.org; click on “20th Anniversary.” Bags must be ordered ahead of time.
There are three celebration bag choices, featuring cheese, olive oil, bread, prosciutto and salami, West Oak Nosh pretzels, wine from Michael David Winery, IDOL beer and Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory treats.
There also will be a virtual online auction. Items, which range from a week in Cabo San Lucas to a Botox treatment, Mokelumne River cruises or a Kate Spade purse, are available now to preview on the Lodi House website. The auction will go live and bidding online will start at 1 p.m. Sept. 25 and end at 8 p.m. Sept. 26.
Lodi House is a local nonprofit organization that was established to create a secure, structured environment for homeless women and children. Lodi House provides housing, food, professional counseling and a specialized and structured program that supports women in finding work, saving money and learning healthy life skills to become independent and maintain long-term stability.
Over the past 20 years, Lodi House graduates have gone on to attain jobs as paralegals, dental office managers, EMTs and more. Many have maintained permanent housing and some have even purchased homes in Lodi and the surrounding community.
One of those who benefited from Lodi House’s services is Elk Grove resident Tiffany Martinez, who graduated from the program in 2009.
Martinez was just about to complete a drug rehabilitation program in Galt that year, she said, when she was told Lodi House could help her get her life back together.
“I had nowhere to go, I didn’t know what I was going to do,” she said. “Lodi House was a blessing because they literally saved my life. They gave me a home, gave me the ability to earn a paycheck again. Once I graduated I was able to find an apartment, and I was able to go back to work full time.”
Martinez, 41, came to Lodi House with her two children, ages 5 and 4. After bouncing from couch to couch with friends and family, and nearly ending up on the streets, her children loved the program because it gave them their first exposure to a family structure and being in a home-like environment, she said.
The program taught Martinez financial responsibility and how to refrain from eating out all the time, she said. While there, she was able to return to her job as a dental assistant and earn a living.
After about three months, she was able to graduate and live on her own with her children once again. More than a decade later, she owns a house and is now the office manager of the dental office where she has always worked.
“If I left rehab and hadn’t gone to Lodi House, I would have relapsed really bad and ended up back on the streets,” she said. “They treated you like family, and everything they do is amazing. In rehab I had the feeling I was there to help them so they could earn money, but with Lodi House, it was all about them helping us.”
Lodi House operates a five-bedroom house with on-site 24-hour supervision, a three-apartment Transitional House offering reduced rent to graduates, and the Lodi House Thrift Store that offers free items to clients and raises funds to support the program. Last year the store covered more than 25% of Lodi House’s annual operating costs.
Recently, the Lodi House Board of Directors has conducted strategic planning for future growth. The board aspires to purchase additional transitional housing to support the vulnerable women escape cycles of poverty and homelessness.
For more information, visit www.lodihouse.org or call Lodi House at 209-334-6346.