FRENCH CAMP — Earlier this week, Dr. Maggie Park, San Joaquin County’s Public Health Officer, told supervisors that the county may be headed back toward the purple tier as COVID-19 cases inched toward a daily rate of seven cases per 100,000 residents.
On Wednesday, the county reached that rate threshold, and now San Joaquin County Emergency Services Agency is reporting hospitilizations are on the rise as well.
According to a media release issued Friday, COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by 92% this past week, with 46 patients being cared for in seven hospitals. There were 28 patients being treated for COVID-19 on Monday.
“Daily admissions have increased for six straight days,” EMS Administrator Dan Burch said in the media statement. “The data suggests that San Joaquin County is in the beginning stage of a surge in COVID hospitalizations. The dramatic one-week spike in hospitalizations serves as a clear reminder that COVID-19 is a serious illness that if left unchecked will overwhelm the health care system.”
In addition, COVID-19 deaths had steadied all week at 494, but county EMS reported Friday that there had been three deaths in 24 hours from the virus as of Friday morning.
According to EMS, there were six people being treated for COVID-19 at Adventist Health Lodi Memorial. There were no patients being treated in the hospital’s intensive care unit.
St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Stockton was treating 17 patients — the most of the seven hospitals — as of Friday, with six in the ICU — also the highest in the county.
“We have seen a slight increase in patients, but it’s not substantial yet,” Adventist Health Lodi Memorial spokeswoman Lauren Nelson said. “However, we are preparing for a potential surge.
“We are encouraging people to continue wearing masks or face coverings, implement social distancing, perform hand hygiene as much as possible,” she added. “We just want to reiterate how important it is to follow proper health and safety guidelines.”
Hospital staff has seen a slight increase in the number of people reporting attending gatherings during Halloween, and with Thanksgiving approaching, coupled with the current flu season, staff is ready to treat another round of patients, Nelson said.
Along with case rates increasing, the county also saw an increase of 6.2% in its health equity metric. Two weeks ago, that metric was at 4.6%, which could have helped the county advance to the orange, or “moderate transmission” tier.
The county needs to reduce its case rate to less than 3.9 new cases per day, per 100,000 residents, and get its health equity metric back to less than 5.2% in order to move into the orange tier.
The county’s case positivity rate remains at 4%, the only metric meeting requirements for advancement to a less restrictive tier.
If the county’s new case rate remains at seven for the next two weeks, it will be relegated back to the purple — or most restrictive tier — and many industry sectors will have three days to close their doors again.
Other counties in danger of moving back into the purple tier include Sacramento, Stanislaus, Yolo and Yuba, where new case rates have exceeded the threshold.
According to county Public Health, there have been 22,635 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began. There have been 532 in Lodi’s 95242 ZIP Code, and 1,782 in the 95240 ZIP Code.
County health officials are urging residents to stay home and avoid people outside their households to help quell any potential spread of COVID-19.
In addition, it is recommended residents: wash their hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; wear a face mask when out in public; cover a cough or sneeze; frequently clean and disinfect touched objects and surfaces; maintain physical distance of six feet whenever outside of the house; and stay away from work, school or other people if you become sick with respiratory symptoms like fever and cough.