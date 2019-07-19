The Brian M. Stocker Fund has pooled together its resources to expand aquatics opportunities in Lodi over the next 10 years with a $275,000 grant that will benefit local students.
This new philanthropic project is a partnership between the Lodi Parks and Recreation Department and the Community Foundation of San Joaquin. Lodi Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services Director Jeff Hood said the large donation caught city staff by surprise.
“When this came up I was pretty blown away. When we applied for the grant we were hoping to get a $20,000 grant. We were not expecting this, but we certainly appreciate it,” Hood said.
According to Hood, the Stocker Fund will disseminate $25,000 a year for the first five years and $30,000 per year for the latter portion of the 10-year partnership, totaling $275,000.
The Brian M. Stocker Fund was established by the Community Foundation of San Joaquin through a generous legacy gift from the Brian M. Stocker Estate. The fund aims to support recreational and wellness programs, and promote healthy living for youth and children in San Joaquin County.
Stocker, who was known for his vivacious spirit and a wondrous sense of adventure, died in 2010 at the age of 48, eight years after an automobile accident left him in a wheelchair.
“Brian was a lifelong competitive swimmer, passionately believing youth athletics are a catalyst for healthy living while instilling lifelong benefits of leadership skills, personal responsibility, camaraderie, teamwork, and fair play,” his brother, Chris Stocker said in a statement. “We hope this 10-year investment in the Lodi Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services’ summer swim program will have a lasting impact and benefit for a multitude of Lodi youth.”
Hood said the funds will provide scholarship opportunities for children from low socioeconomic backgrounds interested in competitive swimming, as well as lifeguard training and certification for low-income children.
“Aquatics and competitive swimming provide a culture that allows families to participate and get involved in,” Hood said.
The grant will also fund the monthly free swim days at Lodi Lake, the sensory swim program for disabled children and young adults, and provide title sponsorship for the city’s annual summer swim championships.
“This is an incredible gift to the Lodi community,” Lodi Mayor Mark Chandler said in a statement. “The impact of the Brian M. Stocker Fund will last far longer than 10 years in the lives of those it will touch. We are truly humbled that our city’s aquatics programs were selected to carry out his wishes, and we will do everything we can to honor his legacy.”
Hood said the parks staff has done a phenomenal job raising the bar for the aquatics programs this past year.
A ceremony recognizing the partnership will be held during the Lodi Summer Swim League Championships, which will be renamed the Brian M. Stocker Summer Swim League Championship, at 8:45 a.m. on Saturday at the Tokay High School swimming pool located at 1111 W. Century Blvd. in Lodi.