- At least 19,364 (see note) total confirmed cases in San Joaquin County. There have been 389 deaths. On Monday, 59 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19, including 24 in intensive care; 16 COVID-19 patients were at Adventist Health Lodi Memorial, including 6 in the ICU.
- 20,435 total confirmed cases in Sacramento County. There have been 356 deaths. On Monday, 129 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19, including 47 in intensive care. 17,346 have "likely recovered."
- Calaveras County has not updated its data since Friday. At that time, there were 298 total cases in the county, with 10 deaths. On Friday, 2 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19. 259 patients are considered recovered.
- 245 total cases in Amador County, with 15 deaths. On Monday, 1 patient was hospitalized with COVID-19. 224 have been released from isolation. Mule Creek State Prison numbers are not included in this data.
- 15,976 cases in Stanislaus County, with 310 deaths.
- 20,022 cases in Alameda County, with 332 deaths.
- 15,424 cases in Contra Costa County, with 192 deaths.
- 757,778 total cases in California, with 14,385 deaths.
- 6,550,629 cases in the United States, with 194,411 deaths. 2,450,184 have recovered.
- 29,145,068 cases worldwide, with 925,947 deaths. 19,681,709 have recovered.
Numbers reflect the total number of confirmed cases and deaths throughout the pandemic, as reported by 4 p.m. Monday by official county and state websites and Johns Hopkins University.
Note: San Joaquin County cases are underreported. The State of California has corrected a technical issue leaving case data from July 27 and later severely delayed, but San Joaquin County is still updating its data as of Sept. 14. Death and hospitalization data has not been affected.