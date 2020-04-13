STOCKTON — The Stockton Police Department reported Monday that an employee has tested positive for COVID-19.
According to the department, the employee works in Neighborhood Services and performs code enforcement activities. The employees is not a sworn police officer, but is self-isolating at home, the department said.
A thorough cleaning and disinfecting of the employee’s work area has taken place, and it has been determined the employee had no community exposures for the week prior to becoming symptomatic, the department said.
No other personnel from the Neighborhood Services Section has experienced symptoms or been isolated due to a confirmed COVID-19 case, the department said.
— Wes Bowers
County recommends use of face coverings
STOCKTON — Social distancing and hand washing are still the most important practices everyday people can use to slow the spread of COVID-19, according to San Joaquin County Public Health Services. But in public settings where social distancing is difficult to maintain — such as grocery stores or pharmacies — the county is recommending that residents follow guidelines on face coverings released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Face masks or other coverings may be made of any fabric that covers nose, mouth and chin securely. They are not required, and residents should not purchase surgical or N95 masks for this purpose.
“If you already have a mask, you can use it, but otherwise, stick to a reusable face covering,” said Dr. Maggie Park, the county’s public health officer.
Lodi GrapeLine is also strongly encouraging riders to wear masks.
For more information, visit www.sjcphs.org.
— K. Cathey
Stockton airport makes COVID-19 changes
STOCKTON — With the public still traveling in and out of Stockton by air, Stockton Metropolitan Airport has taken extra precautions to ensure public safety within the walls of the airport.
The number of scheduled flights at the airport has plummeted to four per week from what had been an average of 20-25 per week since California social-distancing regulations were put in place in March, airport director Russell Stark said. But that hasn’t stopped airport staff from working to ensure that passengers are kept safe.
“We are very keen on the social distancing, the cleaning. We have signs up, of course, prompting everybody to wash their hands. All the measures that other institutions have put into effect, we have as well,” Stark said.
Stockton airport personnel have taken numerous steps and regulations to enforce those measures, he said.
Staff members wear masks and gloves when interacting with passengers. Only one worker is allowed per vehicle while conducting airport inspections, and that worker must wipe down the vehicle before and after usage.
— Stockton Record
IRS warns of stimulus check scams
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Internal Revenue Service urges taxpayers to be on the lookout for a surge of calls and email phishing attempts about the coronavirus stimulus checks. These contacts can lead to tax-related fraud and identity theft.
“The IRS isn’t going to call you asking to verify or provide your financial information so you can get an economic impact payment or your refund faster,” IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said. “That also applies to surprise emails that appear to be coming from the IRS. Remember, don’t open them or click on attachments or links. Go to IRS.gov for the most up-to-date information.”
Scammers may:
• Emphasize the words “Stimulus Check” or “Stimulus Payment.” The official term is economic impact payment.
• Ask the taxpayer to sign over their economic impact payment check to them.
• Suggest that they can get a tax refund or economic impact payment faster by working on the taxpayer’s behalf.
• Mail the taxpayer a bogus check, perhaps in an odd amount, then tell the taxpayer to call a number or verify information online in order to cash it.
— Special to the News-Sentinel