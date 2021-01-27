Lodi Electric Utility and Pacific Gas & Electric Co. crews were working all day Wednesday to restore power in various parts of north San Joaquin County after Tuesday night’s storm.
“This was quite a storm,” Lodi Electric director Jeff Berkheimer said. “It was very significant, but we don’t have exact numbers with regards to how many homes lost power. We’re estimating about one-third of the city saw their service interrupted some time during the night.”
Berkheimer said although winds were strong Tuesday night, no power poles were brought down. Rather, the cause of the outages in town were due to tree branches falling into power lines, he said.
In addition, Berkheimer said several large areas of Lodi were without power during the course of the night due to substations being knocked out. Lodi Electric’s control center lost power for a short time as well, he said.
By Wednesday morning, only small pockets of the city remained in the dark, he said.
Several school sites within the Lodi Unified School District were without power Tuesday morning, including Davis Elementary, Dorothy Mahin, Elkhorn School, Live Oak Elementary, Millswood Middle, Oakwood Elementary, Plaza Robles High, Victor Elementary, Vinewood Elementary, and all schools on Extension Road.
Berkheimer said all schools within the Lodi city limits had power restored before noon.
“Our guys are working straight through the day to restore power where it is still out,” he said. “There may still be some service areas that may require additional attention, but we’re not going to go home until everyone in the city has power again.”
Megan McFarland, a spokeswoman for PG&E, said 1,552 Lodi customers lost power over the night, as well as 1,071 in Acampo. Another 39,275 customers in Stockton lost power as well, she said.
“We do not have estimated times of restoration at this time,” she said. “Once the weather clears and it’s safe for our crews to get out in the fields, they will be assessing damage, making repairs and getting the power back on safely and as quickly as possible. Where the weather has already cleared, our crews are already out making assessments.”