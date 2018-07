Lodi’s Sanborn Chevrolet overcomes hardships to flourish

As the oldest car dealership in Lodi, Sanborn Chevrolet is celebrating its 47 years of service, the efforts that it has made to remain up-to-date with the latest practices, and the Sanborn family at the center of it all.

When it first opened in 1971, Sanborn Chevrolet was located on 9 W. Locust St. inside a historical site that was once a carriage shop from the early 1900s. The dealership soon moved out to what is now their current location at 1210 S. Cherokee Lane in 1973, selling new and used cars, trucks, and Open Roads motor-homes and trailers. Richard Sanborn, the dealership’s current chairman and CEO, went on to be recognized for a “General Motors Service Supremacy Award” in 1975, making him the only one of two dealers in Northern California to be honored as such.