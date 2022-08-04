Lodi Tour of Albariño returns this weekend

College friends (on left) Morgan Setness, of Lodi, and Sarah Larkin, of San Francisco, and on right (l-r) Hope Young, of Santa Cruz, Kelly Danker, of Los Angeles, and Kate Setness, of Lodi, toast at Klinker Brick during the Tour of Albariño at participanting Lodi area wineries Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020.

 Bea Ahbeck/News-Sentinel

Celebrate International Albariño Day with seven Lodi wineries during Tour of Albariño this weekend.

Visitors to participating wineries will have the chance to try a variety of different Albariños in still and sparking styles.