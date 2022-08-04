Lodi Tour of Albariño returns this weekend

Celebrate International Albariño Day with seven Lodi wineries during Tour of Albariño this weekend.
Visitors to participating wineries will have the chance to try a variety of different Albariños in still and sparking styles.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
If you do not have a current print subscription to the Lodi News-Sentinel, but want to view unlimited articles for the month, please choose this option.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 month
|$14.00
|for 30 days
|3 months
|$39.00
|for 91 days
|6 months
|$72.00
|for 182 days
|1 year
|$132.00
|for 365 days
If you do not have a current print subscription to the Lodi News-Sentinel, but want to view articles for the day, please choose this option.
Celebrate International Albariño Day with seven Lodi wineries during Tour of Albariño this weekend.
Visitors to participating wineries will have the chance to try a variety of different Albariños in still and sparking styles.
The two-day event is open to the public and no tickets or reservations are required.
Tour of Albariño has been an annual tradition since 2015 and was introduced by Bokisch Vineyards as a way to celebrate the popular dry white wine variety, which has been grown in the Lodi region since 1999. Albariño, known for its crisp citrus flavors and balanced acidity, is produced from a white grape variety that hails from Spain — typically in the Rias Baixas region of Galicia — and Portugal, where it is known as Alvarinho. However, the grape is believed to have originated in Germany, and is thick-skinned and small-berried with aromatics similar to a Riesling.
Its popularity in California is on the rise with more than 400 acres of grapes being planted in Lodi, Napa, Sonoma and the Central Coast. The first known California planting was in 1992.
Albariño pairs well with fresh seafood, shellfish and light cheeses such as fresh burrata and semi-hard cheeses such as manchego.
During the Tour of Albariño, visitors are able to go at their own pace, plan their own route and discover the different terroirs and winemaking styles. Some of the participating wineries will offer special tastings only available at this event, including side-by-side tastings and special discounts.
Seven Lodi-area wineries will be participating in the Tour of Albariño this Saturday and Sunday:
• Bokisch Vineyards, 18921 Atkins Road, Lodi
• Dancing Coyote Wines, 3125 E. Orange St., Acampo
• Estate Crush, 2 W. Lockeford St., Lodi
• Jeremy Wine Co., 16750 Highway 88, Lockeford
• Klinker Brick Winery, 15887 N. Alpine Road, Lodi
• LVVR 12470 Locke Road, Suite 700, Lockeford
• Oak Farm Vineyards, 23627 DeVries Road, Lodi
For more information, including each winery’s hours and special promotions, visit www.lodispanishwinetour.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive breaking news alerts? Sign up now!
Would you like to receive our daily news headlines? Sign up now!
Would you like to receive our daily sports headlines? Sign up now!
Want to check out the digital edition of Lodi News-Sentinel?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.