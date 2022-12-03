On the same evening the Lodi City Council will be accepting the annual audit report for last fiscal year, in which the city had an $8 million operating surplus, council members will also be considering cost-of-living raises for several employee groups.
The General Services and Maintenance & Operators bargaining groups will both receive a 15% pay increase over the next three years.
Employees in these groups will receive a 6% raise in January, 2023, a 5% bump the following year, and a 4% increase during the last year of the agreement.
The new memorandum of understanding (MOU) also provides for an increase to the city’s contribution towards medical premiums, a $250 per year increase in dental benefits and the addition of orthodontia coverage, among other miscellaneous benefit increases.
The total cost of the term of the agreement is $2,530,490, according to city officials.
The council will also be asked to approve paramedic incentives to Lodi firefighters who are in paramedic training, and once they become certified.
If approved, paramedic accreditation officers will receive an additional $50 per month. Licensed paramedics will also receive a $250 monthly incentive while they are seeking accreditation by the San Joaquin County Emergency Medical Services Agency (SJCEMSA).
Licensed paramedic firefighters will continue to receive the stipend until the city has been approved by SJCEMSA to implement advanced life support (ALS) service. Upon approval of an ALS program, licensed and certified paramedic fighters will receive an 11% incentive pay increase.
The annual cost for the proposed incentives with all 15 paramedic positions filled will be about $200,000, according to city officials. Fire Chief Ken Johnson doesn’t expect to fill all 15 paramedic positions until fiscal year 2023/24, at the earliest.
Lodi police dispatchers will also receive an additional 1% pay increase, if approved next Wednesday by council members. The additional wage increase will give dispatchers parity with all other city bargaining units. Dispatchers reached an agreement earlier in the year, which gave them a 14% increase over three years. All other bargaining units agreed to a 15% increase.
Similar raises are also on the agenda for council approval for executive management employees.
The city manager, city attorney and city clerk will all receive the same 15% pay raise in January, and similar increases in benefits to what other employee groups have gotten. The total cost for the additional pay and benefits over three years for these three positions is $69,125, according to city documents.
After a survey was conducted, the city manager’s salary was found to be approximately 10% below average, and approximately 14.5% below the median of survey cities. The manager’s salary will be $250,260 starting in January after the raise is adopted by the city council.
The survey also found the city attorney’s salary is approximately 12% below average, and approximately 14.7% below median. The salary for the position will be $ 228,579 starting in January after the increase is approved.
The city clerk’s position will pay $ 140,800 per year, if the council approves of the proposed increase.
Other employee groups were already granted similar salary and benefit increases earlier in the year.
