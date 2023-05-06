First Sunday in May welcomes another Lodi Street Faire day

Gabriel Salcido takes a photo of (from left to right) Lydia Espinoza, Elodia Garza and Olga Garza at the 2022 Lodi Street Faire. Espinoza and Olga Garza were visiting from Texas.

 SCOTT HOWELL/NEWS-SENTINEL

The first Sunday of May has arrived, and Downtown Lodi will be flooded with thousands of people from across the state.

The Lodi Street Faire begins at 8 a.m., featuring 14 blocks of antiques, food samples, and homemade snacks, crafts and clothing.

