First Sunday in May welcomes another Lodi Street Faire day

The first Sunday of May has arrived, and Downtown Lodi will be flooded with thousands of people from across the state.
The Lodi Street Faire begins at 8 a.m., featuring 14 blocks of antiques, food samples, and homemade snacks, crafts and clothing.
Lodi Chamber of Commerce event manager Jenna Haley said vending spaces are completely sold out for this month’s faire, which means School and Church streets will be lined with 500 booths. The faire, which is held the first Sunday in May and October, typically features special exhibits or activities that fit the spring and autumn seasons.
But Haley said this weekend’s faire unfortunately will not.
Shoppers can fuel up for a busy day with foods from bratwurst sandwiches and tri-tip to Mexican, Filipino and Chinese selections, then top it off with sweet treats and cold drinks.
Local musicians will also provide live entertainment. In addition, the Lodi police and fire departments will host a public safety open house at 210 and 215 W. Elm streets.
Faire attendees will be able to meet police officers and firefighters, as well as department staff, and take tours of both facilities. In the past, the open houses have featured exhibits, a fire and safety trailer, the police department’s armored vehicle, patrol cars and motorcycles, animal control vehicles, as well as mobile operations centers.
The Lodi Street Faire runs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday along School and Church streets between Lockeford Street and Lodi Avenue. Admission is free. For more information, visit www.lodichamber.com/lodi-street-faire.
