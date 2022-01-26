The City of Lodi announced Monday that staff is developing a temporary emergency shelter while staff designs the access center that will provide the city’s homeless with housing, employment and health resources.
“The goal is to have a temporary emergency shelter established within the first half of 2022 that would be able to house up to 50 unsheltered (people) and provide services including housing navigation, income advocacy, mental health and substance use treatment, and job readiness training,” the city said in a media statement. “These services would be similar to what will be provided at the Access Center once complete."
Last October, the Lodi City Council approved locating the Lodi Access Center at 712 Sacramento St., and staff said Monday that the property has been acquired for the project.
Staff is currently undertaking the design phase of the project, which is expected to take as many as four months.
It is anticipated that the development of the access center should take 18 months, staff said.
Mary Campbell, a spokeswoman for the city, said there is currently no designated location for the temporary shelter. A location will be announced at a later date, she said.
The access center will be a low-barrier, service-focused shelter that will connect homeless individuals to needed resources and assist in transitioning out of homelessness, the city has said.
On-site services will include intensive case management, hygiene facilities, and round-the-clock staffing including security and janitorial services.
Partners, pets and possessions are allowed in a low-barrier setting.
However, low-barrier does not mean low expectations, the city said, as violence, weapons, open use of illegal substances, or disruptive behavior will be prohibited within the facility.
Additionally, staff and the Lodi Committee on Homelessness have been preparing for the 2022 Point in Time Count, the bi-annual effort to account for the total number of unsheltered individuals in San Joaquin County.
In addition to being a Housing and Urban Development mandate, the PIT provides unsheltered data to help inform local strategies, planning and policies to address housing and issues related to homelessness.
Staff said that obtaining an accurate count determines how much funding the community is eligible to receive from local, state and federal resources.
The count will take place today from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., meeting at Gravity Church, 715 S. Central Ave.
For more information, email NeighborhoodServices@lodi.gov. For updates on the Lodi Access Center, please visit www.lodi.gov/1037/Lodi-Access-Center.
No plans to close School Street
The city on Friday announced that despite rumors circulating in town, there are no plans to close School Street between Lodi Avenue and Lockeford Street to vehicle traffic. According to a post on the city’s Facebook page made late Friday, a “private effort is being circulated to advocate for closing the downtown portion of School Street to vehicle traffic.”
The post stated that the effort is not initiated by the city or the Lodi City Council, and neither staff or the council have studied its implications. Neither staff or the council have taken positions on the subject, the city said.
In addition, staff said a partial closure of a public right-of-way takes several months to complete, and state law requires the city to notify affected parties.
Staff said it has no intention of studying the proposal or setting a public hearing to discuss it at this time.