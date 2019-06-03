LODI -- The Lodi Public Library will host its Summer Breeze homework help program beginning Tuesday from 2 to 4 p.m. in the main library located at 201 W. Locust St.
Summer Breeze is a free homework tutoring service that is offered on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays over summer break, until Thursday, July 25.
Students will get extra practice with reading and math, along with board games and computer learning programs.
No registration for Summer Breeze is required. More information about the summer program can be found on Facebook at www.facebook. com/LodiPublicLibrary