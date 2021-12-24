Brookdale resident Mary Phillips embraces her community with festive food

At 91, Mary Phillips is one of the most popular residents at Brookdale Senior Living. A West Plains, Mo., native with a love for baking and cooking, she has come to be known in her community as “the cooking queen.”
And with the holiday season upon Lodi, Phillips made a special stuffed cheesy bread in the shape of a Christmas tree for the Brookdale community.
“Just because I wanted to,” she said when asked what prompted her to make the dish.
“More people ought to use yeast and make yeast products,” she said. “I’m kind of an old fashioned girl. I’m from south Missouri.”
Phillips has been cooking her entire life, and said one of her favorite memories as a child was being able to come home to the smell of freshly baked bread her mother had made. It was something that inspired her to take up the hobby,
“Growing up, we had to bake,” she said. “We had to cook, we had to garden, we had to have fruit trees. Because we were people of the soil.”
Anne Crutchfield, Brookdale’s project coordinator, said the facility and its staff sits down with residents to learn their stories, where they came from and what they’ve learned to determine how they can be part of the community and develop long-lasting friendships.
Crutchfield said the hobbies, skills and talents of Brookdale’s residents can be shared with residents.
“Cooking was natural for her, so we started a cooking class that she kind of leads,” Crutchfield said. “
There are about 10 residents in the class, and Phillips said she lets her friends make whatever they want. She doesn’t really have an assigned dish or treat that she expects them to make. And while cooking comes natural to her, Phillips said she has many hobbies, including painting and genealogy, the latter of which is her favorite.
“I’ve been doing it for years and years,” she said. “I know who I am. I’ve gone back years and years. Still haven’t crossed the ocean.”
While the holiday season can be a stressful or sad time for residents of all ages, Crutchfield said Brookdale strives to make this time of year full of cheer.
“It’s fun,” she said. “A lot of people don’t have family that are close, so we try to make it special for them by having holiday parties that are festive.”
Phillips would only say she’s been a Brookdale resident “a long time,” and is proud to call it home. A mother of four, her son Parker — a Lodi High School graduate — is the only relative in California. He lives in Piedmont and visits from time to time, but her friends and the staff at Brookdale have become her new family.
“I love Brookdale,” she said. “It’s my home. All my friends are here, because I’ve been here a long time. It’s a really nice place to live. We’re just a big family.”