Staff at the San Joaquin County Registrar of Voters are working overtime as they prepare for an early 2020 presidential primary. The election will be held on March 3, three months earlier than recent primaries in California.
Former Gov. Jerry Brown signed a bill in 2017 to move the state’s primary from June to March.
The early election is not a first for the state. Prior to 2012, California occasionally held primary elections on Super Tuesday, but lawmakers pushed the date back from March to June as a cost-saving measure coming out of the recession. The state saved millions of dollars by eliminating an extra statewide election and consolidating the election with the June primaries.
Now, the department is racing to prepare for the upcoming election, San Joaquin Registrar Melinda Dubroff said.
“People in the office are working every weekend through December to make sure we are prepared for the election,” said Dubroff, who noted that employees are expected to work on New Year’s Day.
The June election date provided more time for staff to coordinate polling locations with school campuses and homeowners, she said.
“Arranging for polling places has been difficult. A lot of communication with polling homeowners is happening over the holidays, and the schools will be in session in March so we have to make a special arrangement for the public to make sure they have an acceptable place to vote on school campuses,” she said.
Preparation for the upcoming election includes testing of new voting machines the county purchased from Hart InterCivic, Inc., after the county’s former system was decertified by the California Secretary of State earlier this year, Dubroff said.
“The tech aspect adds another layer to getting prepared,” she said.
The voting machines are touch-screen terminals that can print ballots for voters, as well as create ballot designs and print more ballots on-site if needed.
In March, voters will still be provided with paper ballots, Dubroff said.
The registrar is currently preparing notifications for the public detailing how to cast ballots for the primary. Staff are also working on mailing sample ballots and candidate information to voters.
For more information about the upcoming primary election, call 209-468-8683 or email registrar@sjgov.org.