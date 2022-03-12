Each year, Tree Lodi celebrates Arbor Day at a different city park, planting new trees and receiving national recognition for maintaining and growing tree cover.
But this year’s event on April 2 will be special, Tree Lodi president Steve Dutra told the Lodi City Council last week.
“Ten years ago this April, we celebrated Arbor Day at DeBenedetti Park,” Dutra said. “Ed (DeBenedetti) was with us. Though he was in a wheelchair that day, he still helped plant his Italian Oak on the property, which is still there. That day, we completed planting 208 trees with over 400 volunteers. There’s a good chance we might surpass that (this year).”
Dutra said this year, Tree Lodi and the city’s Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services staff will be holding Arbor Day at DeBenedetti Park once again, with the intent of inviting everyone who was involved with celebrations at the park a decade ago.
He’s already contacted Angie Liggett, DeBenedetti’s granddaughter, and she and her two children will be helping plant new trees at the park.
In addition to inviting 2012’s participants to the event, Dutra said 18 new species of tree will be planted this April. There were 18 different species planted at the park a decade ago, he said, noting at the time they were all about seven feet tall.
They should be about 20 to 25 feet tall, today, he said.
Dutra said Tree Lodi and volunteers at the Arbor Day event will be planting trees that have never been planted in Lodi before. He said that was a big deal, as finding trees that can adapt to Lodi now and in the future is challenging.
The 2010 celebration also marked 10 consecutive years that Lodi was named a “Tree City USA,” Dutra said, and if it is recognized this year, that would mean 20 consecutive years the city has received the award. The Arbor Day Foundation began the Tree City USA program in 1976 to promote a greener, healthier America and inspire change on a nationwide level, according to www.arborday.org.
Lodi will not know if it has been named a Tree City until April 2.
Nearby Larson Elementary School will also be participating in this year’s celebration, Dutra said, as the Lodi Arts Commission will be collecting posters made by the fifth-graders there for an art contest.
The first, second and third-place winners will be announced at the event, with first lace receiving a $100 reward, he said.
“Most important, the event is about celebrating our trees in Lodi,” Dutra said. “We did it 10 years ago with about 400 volunteers, and it would be awesome to see that many or more recognizing Mr. DeBenedetti again.”
Ed DeBenedetti worked for the city’s parks and recreation department for 43 years, opening 23 parks during that time. The park that bears his name, located at the corner of Century Boulevard and South Lower Sacramento Road, was dedicated in 1990 but not fully developed until 2011, according to News-Sentinel archives.
“I will be there, so count on me,” Lodi Mayor Mark Chandler said last week. “And (I’ve been there) almost every year I’ve been on the council.”
National Arbor Day is traditionally celebrated on the last Friday of April, according to the Arbor Day Foundation. However, many states and cities observe the dates throughout the year based on the best planting times in their areas, the organization said.
“I was there with five of my kids 10 years ago planting trees,” councilman Doug Kuehne said. “I don’t think I can get my five kids back again, but I will try to be there.”
For more informtion about Arbor Day, visit www.treelodi.com or www.arborday.org