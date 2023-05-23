LODI — New & Again Consignment Furniture, 210 S. School St., is hosting a barbecue from noon to 3 p.m. Monday, May 29.
Hot dogs and sodas will be available for $2, with all proceeds donated to the LOEL Senior Center. There will also be a raffle and prizes.
Police to conduct DUI checkpoint this weekend
LODI — The Lodi Police Department will conduct a DUI Checkpoint from 7 p.m. Saturday, May 27 to 3 a.m. Sunday, May 28 at an undisclosed location.
DUI checkpoint locations are determined based on data showing incidents of impaired driving-related crashes. The primary purpose of DUI checkpoints are to promote public safety by taking suspected impaired drivers off the road.
The Lodi Police Department reminds the public that impaired driving includes under the influence of alcohol or marijuana, as well as some prescription medications or over-the-counter drugs.
Drivers charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.
Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Lodi Public Library to hold computer classes
LODI — The Lodi Public Library is offering the following free classes in its Computer Learning Center, 201 W. Locust St.:
• Email Essentials: June 1 at 12:30 p.m.
• Beginning Microsoft Excel: June 5-6 at 10 a.m.
• Computer Basics: June 7 at 12:30 p.m.
• Internet Essentials: June 8 at 12:30 p.m.
• Intermediate Microsoft Excel: June 12-13 at 10 a.m.
Each daily session runs about 2 1/2 hours. Advance registration is required, and seating is limited.
In addition, the library offers computer, iPhone, and iPad coaching on Mondays and Tuesdays at 12:30 p.m. Registration for coaching is not required.
