Tests give clear look at Lodi Lake, river water quality over 2 decades

Environmental compliance inspector Claudia Torres holds a Secchi Disc tape showing water clarity depth of 5 feet, 6 inches north of the boathouse at Lodi Lake.

 COURTESY PHOTOGRAPH

Lodi Lake’s water quality has not significantly changed since the city’s Watershed Program began monitoring it in 2001.

July is National Lakes Appreciation Month, and last Wednesday, Watershed Program Coordinator Kathy Grant and Environmental Compliance Inspector Claudia Torres dropped a Secchi disk at three sites in the lake and along the Mokelumne River, and found the readings were very similar to those taken two decades ago.