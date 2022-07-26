Tests give clear look at Lodi Lake, river water quality over 2 decades

Lodi Lake’s water quality has not significantly changed since the city’s Watershed Program began monitoring it in 2001.
July is National Lakes Appreciation Month, and last Wednesday, Watershed Program Coordinator Kathy Grant and Environmental Compliance Inspector Claudia Torres dropped a Secchi disk at three sites in the lake and along the Mokelumne River, and found the readings were very similar to those taken two decades ago.
Water clarity at Site One — north of the boathouse and west of center of Lodi Lake — was measured at 5.6 feet, while clarity at Site Two — east of the lake’s center — was measured at 4.8 feet.
Clarity at Site Three — along the Mokelumne River and about 500 feet upstream of Woodbridge Irrigation District Dam — measured water clarity at 10.5 feet.
Readings at sites one and two in 2001 were 4.9 feet, while readings at site three at that time were 9.8 feet.
Compared to last year’s reading, Lodi Lake’s clarity decreased by 2 feet; the Mokelumne River’s clarity has improved by 2.1 feet, Grant said.
“The kayaking and paddle boarding activity on the lake on Wednesday most likely contributed to the decrease in water clarity, while water conditions on the river appeared calmer with higher water clarity,” Grant said. “Also of note was the increased presence of plants growing from the bottom of Lodi Lake.”
Grant’s findings will be included with data collected during the 2022 Annual Secchi Dip-In, a nationwide volunteer waterbody monitoring event.
Last Wednesday marks the 22nd year that Lodi has participated in the nationwide event.
A Secchi disk is an 8-inch metal disk with alternating black and white quadrants that is lowered into lakes, streams, rivers, or other bodies of water to document the depth at which the disk is no longer visible.
The City of Lodi’s storm water, which includes rain and landscaping runoff, drains into Lodi Lake and the Mokelumne River untreated.
Lake and river transparency can be impacted by suspended sediments, algal abundance and potential pollutants in the water.
Suspended solids often come from plant nutrients that enter the water through local urban runoff, construction sites and local agricultural fertilizer or animal waste.
Summer street runoff can be potentially loaded with herbicides, pesticides, and detergents from car washing.
