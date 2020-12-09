A former Lodian now living in Michigan recently took part in the trials for Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine, and is recommending people take it once it’s made available to non-health care sectors.
“We have to fight COVID together, “Dr. Mena Khan said. “We’re all in it together. This is a humanitarian issue. In order to get through this, we need to do a massive globalization of vaccine distribution.”
Khan, the assistant director of medical simulation at the Covenant HealthCare Simulation Center at CMU College of Medicine, said she volunteered for the trials to do her part for humanity.
She added her decision to volunteer was, in part, because of her father, former Lodi City Council candidate Taj Khan.
“Public service was the foundation of our household growing up,” she said. “This was uncharted territory for the state of the world, and I wanted to see how I could help.”
Khan said she contacted the Henry Ford Health System over the summer, and did not expect to receive an invitation to participate in the trials.
But her first dose of Moderna’s vaccine was on Sept. 24, and she said she experienced a soreness in her arm a day later, similar to what one feels after a flu shot.
The second dose was given a month later, and Khan said the soreness in her arm appeared within three hours. By the evening, she began developing flu-like symptoms that kept her in bed for about 36 hours.
Those symptoms included body pains, aches, a mild fever and chills, she said.
“It knocked me off my feet, but it was definitely short-lived,” she said. “It was truly heartening to be honest. That first dose, the effects were minimal. But with that second boost, the effects happened stronger and quicker.”
A third appointment at Henry Ford Health System involved a blood draw, as will a fourth appointment is scheduled for the spring.
Khan said after the flu-like symptoms subsided, she was back to her normal self, describing the experience as just like any other illness.
She said while she was nervous about receiving the vaccine, it was not due to the rumors that side effects included flu-like symptoms.
Rather, she was more apprehensive about what kind of vaccine would be injected into her body.
While flu vaccines tend to have a part of the virus included, Moderna’s product is an mRNA vaccine, and Khan said no part of the COVID-19 virus was included.
Prior to volunteering, Khan said she consulted a virologist, colleagues and her family to determine if she should move forward.
“I know there’s a lot of skepticism out there, and I think that has a lot to do with misleading information,” she said. “I didn’t have a dog in this race. I knew the science, I knew the facts. I just wanted to be a face that could reassure people that this would be safe.”
Moderna’s vaccine is expected to be approved by the Food and Drug Administration on Dec. 17. It is unknown when it might be distributed to California.