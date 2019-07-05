LODI — The Lodi Public Library will host a comedy double feature Sunday at the library at 201 W. Locust St. in the community room beginning at noon.
The comedy double feature will include “Tommy Boy,” starring Chris Farley and David Spade. Tommy Callahan played by Farley, inherits a near-bankrupt automobile parts factory in Sandusky, Ohio. His brand new stepmother, Beverly (Bo Derek), wants to cash out and close, but Tommy’s sentimental attachment to his father’s employees spurs him to make one last-ditch effort to find someone who will buy their products. With his father’s tightly-wound assistant, Richard (David Spade), in tow, Tommy hits the road to scare up some new clients.
Following that feature presentation will be “The Waterboy,” starring Adam Sandler and Kathy Bates. Raised by his overprotective mother, Helen (Kathy Bates), Bobby Boucher Jr. (Adam Sandler) is the water boy for a successful college football team coached by Red Beaulieu (Jerry Reed). When Beaulieu fires Bobby, he takes up the same position for a losing rival team, led by despairing Coach Klein (Henry Winkler). After witnessing Bobby beat up a player who teased him too much, Klein adds him to the roster as a linebacker. Soon, Klein's players are championship contenders.
Both films are rated PG-13, children under 13 years of age must be given consent by a parent or guardian to watch the films.
— Oula Miqbel
Discount extended on Aug. 14 Doobie Brothers tribute in Lodi
LODI — On Aug. 4, Long Train Runnin’ will roll into Hutchins Street Square for a 4 p.m. matinee tribute to the Doobie Brothers.
“I can tell how much this community loves the great music of the 1960s and ’70s,” said John Zurflueh of Starbright Entertainment, who has brought tributes to the Beatles, the Beach Boys and Creedence Clearwater Revival to the Square in recent years. “In fact, a good friend of mine recommended Long Train Runnin’ and they have been playing (with the same band members) this great music since 2007.”
Zurflueh is extending a $3 discount on all tickets through July 15. Audience members can use the promo code “Doobie” to receive the discount.
“I really hope you come see this superb band, and we will have a lot more for Lodi in the coming months,” Zurflueh said.
For more information or to purchase tickets, call 209-333-5550 or visit www.loditickets.com.
— Kyla Cathey
Lockeford Guild to hold
blood drive on July 19
LOCKEFORD — The Lockeford Guild will hold a blood drive from noon to 6 p.m. July 19 at 19727 Cotton St., Lockeford. To make an appointment, visit www.redcrossblood.org and use the sponsor code “Guild.”
— Wes Bowers
STEM summer camp for high school students to be at Pacific
STOCKTON — The University of the Pacific School of Engineering and Computer Science will be hosting a free half-day STEM summer program on the campus, 3601 Pacific Ave., Stockton from July 9 to 11 for high school students.
The program helps students in underrepresented minority groups, — with an interest in STEM majors — learn more about various fields in engineering and computer science.
Students will participate in workshops from 8 a.m. to noon in Anderson Hall and the Presidents Room, where they can engage in hands-on activities taught by Pacific’s STEM partner Code Stack Academy.
A light breakfast will be available to students who register for the camp sessions, lunch will not be provided, however, students may purchase on-campus meals in the universities cafeteria.
Registration for the STEM classes, close Monday at noon, sign-ups are available online at http://tiny. cc/DS3SummerSeries
— Oula Miqbel