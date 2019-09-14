LODI — The City of Lodi-Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the pickleball courts at Legion Park, 835 S. Hutchins St., from 10 to 11 a.m. on Sept. 21.
The City of Lodi will be celebrating the new pickleball courts with dedication and comments made by community members followed by a pickleball demonstration.
Light refreshments will be served following pickleball demonstration, for more information visit the parks and recreation Facebook at https://www.facebook. com/LodiParks/.
— Oula Miqbel
Galt accepting applications for various commissioner seats
GALT — The City of Galt is currently accepting applications for the Measure R Oversight Committee, Galt Youth Commission and Sacramento-Yolo Mosquito & Vector Control District. Application and details for each committee/commission can be found at www.ci.galt.ca.us.
— Oula Miqbel
Dolores Huerta Plaza to be dedicated Thursday in Stockton
STOCKTON — San Joaquin Delta College will dedicate its newly renamed Dolores Huerta Plaza on Thursday at 12:30 p.m. The event will be one of many recognizing Latino Heritage Month at the school.
The dedication will include the unveiling of a plaque in honor of Dolores Huerta, who attended Stockton College — as Delta College was formerly known — on the road to becoming an advocate for the rights of farmworkers and the disenfranchised.
Live music will be provided along with food (free for students with a Mustang ID). The public is welcome to attend. For more information, call (209) 954-5131.
— Wes Bowers
California State Archives to show original 1849 constitution
SACRAMENTO —The California State Archives will host a rare public display of both the English and Spanish versions of the original 1849 California Constitution on Monday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the California Museum, Maria Shriver Gallery, 1020 O St., Sacramento.
This is the first time that the 1849 California Constitution will be on public display since September 2015.
The California Museum will be offering free admission to view the 1849 California Constitution and all current exhibits. “Constitution Day” at the California Museum will mark the annual federal holiday commemorating the U.S. Constitution’s 1787 signing. To expedite entry, advance ticket registration is recommended at https://CAConstitutionDay.Eventbrite.com.
To learn more about this event contact the California Museum at 916-651-0934.
— Oula Miqbel
Medal of Freedom recipient to speak at Delta College soon
STOCKTON — Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient Sylvia Mendez will speak at Delta College on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. at the Tillie Lewis Theatre for Constitution Day, a commemoration of the signing of the U.S. Constitution.
Mendez is the daughter of Gonzalo and Felicitas Mendez, whose lawsuit in the 1940s paved the way for desegregation of schools across the U.S.
The case began after the Mendez children were denied admission at a school in Orange County and were required to go to a “Mexican school” instead. More than 70 years later, Sylvia Mendez travels the country sharing her own memories of that time and telling the story of her parents.
Tuesday’s event is free and open to the public. For more information, call (209) 954-5131.
— Wes Bowers
Political Briefs
McNerney to host military academy information session
STOCKTON — Congressman Jerry McNerney, D-Stockton, McNerney will host an information session for high school students interested in attending a military academy at the Ronald McNair High School Theater, 9550 Ronald E. McNair Way, on Sept. 25 at 7 p.m.
Each year, McNerney nominates exceptional students from the 9th Congressional District for appointment to the U.S Military, Naval, Merchant Marine, and Air Force Academies. Appointed students receive a free four-year university education, room and board, medical and dental coverage and a stipend in exchange for a five-year military service commitment upon graduation.
Representatives from McNerney’s office and various service academies will be on hand to offer information and answer questions about the application process.
For more information about this event or academy nominations, call McNerney’s Stockton office at (209) 476-8552.
— Wes Bowers