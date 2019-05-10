The eastbound and westbound overcrossing on Turner Road at Highway 99 will be closed for roadwork beginning Monday, May 13.
The closure is expected to conclude on May 27. The work is part of at Caltrans project that will improve sidewalks on two Highway 99 over-crossings in San Joaquin County.
“This $3.2 million project will see sidewalk improvements made at the Main Street overcrossing in the city of Ripon and the Turner Road overcrossing in the City of Lodi,” said Skip Allum, a spokesperson for Caltrans.
New safety features, including guardrails, chain link fencing and overhead lighting, will be added to the pedestrian walkways on Turner Road. Temporary pedestrian access will still be available during this extended closure with road detours marked for motorists, according to Allum.
Message signs and other signage will mark the closure and detour routes.
Motorists traveling eastbound on Turner Road are encouraged to take Highway 99 southbound to the Victor Road exit.
Signs will also be present to mark alternative routes for motorists traveling westbound on Turner Road, directing them to take Highway northbound to the Frontage Road exit, and then turning Highway 99 southbound to Turner Road.
During the construction, all Turner Road on and off-ramps at Highway 99 will be open in northbound and southbound directions.
“We recognize the timing of the project is during Zinfest but we have worked with Lodi city staff and the Lodi Public Works Department to ensure alternative routes for visitors,” Allum said.
Caltrans will provide scheduled lane and ramp closure dates, times and other details in traffic advisories and weekly road reports.
For more information on Caltrans construction projects, including scheduled lane and ramp closures, within San Joaquin County, visit www.dot.ca.gov/d10/road-report.html or follow Caltrans District 10 on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Caltrans-District-10 for daily updates.