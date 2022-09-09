LODI — Three firefighters were deployed to the Mosquito Fire as part of an Office of Emergency Services team Tuesday night, the Lodi Fire Department reported.
The Mosquito Fire, which began Sept. 6, is burning east of Foresthill, in Placer and El Dorado counties, and had burned 6,807 acres as of midday Thursday, according to CalFire.
The agency said the fire had more than quadrupled in size by 4,000 acres over the course of two days.
The fire is burning in “extremely difficult” terrain that includes steep canyons, so directly attacking the blaze is impeded, CalFire said.
Lodi Fire Department said two firefighters have also been deployed to the Mountain Fire in Siskiyou County as strike team leaders.
The Mountain Fire, located southeast of Gazelle, began Sept. 2 and had burned 11,690 acres as of Thursday morning, CalFire reported. The blaze was 45% contained as of Thursday.
Diabetes support group to hold meeting
LODI — The Day 2 Day Diabetes Support Group-Lodi will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15 at the First Baptist Church of Lodi, 267 Mills Ave., Room 1.
The guest speaker will be registered dietitian Beth Goodrich. She will discuss “Foods for Diabetics That Will Not Spike Your Blood Sugar.”
The event is free to the public. Masks are recommended.
San Joaquin County supes seek volunteers
STOCKTON — The San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors is seeking volunteers to serve on the following boards and commissions. The deadline to submit applications is Sept. 30.
Supervisors will consider qualified applications at the Nov. 8 meeting. Those appointed will be required to attend training. Dates and registration information will be provided by the Clerk of the Board upon appointment.
• Behavioral Health Board — One family representative.
• Civil Service Commission — One fourth supervisorial district representative.
• Council for Quality Education and Care of Children — One child care provider representative.
• In-Home Supportive Services Advisory Commission — One “other” representative.
• Lodi Community Center Advisory Board — One low-income representative.
• Morada Municipal Advisory Council — One member position.
• Resource Conservation District — One director position.
