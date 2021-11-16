Lodi Police Department detectives spent Tuesday morning canvassing Salas Park and the nearby railroad tracks investigating a double homicide.
Officer Hettie Stillman, a spokeswoman for the department, said officers received a report just before 8 a.m. of two individuals laying near the railroad tracks north of Harney Lane. Responding officers located two stabbing victims, both of which were deceased.
Shortly after, officers received information about a possible third victim at Salas Park, where they came into contact with Randall Allenbaugh, 29, of Lodi. During the investigation, police determined that Allenbaugh was the suspect in the stabbings and he was arrested and booked into San Joaquin County Jail where he is being held on two counts of murder.
Allenbaugh is believed to have known the victims, police said. The names of the victims have yet to be released pending notification of next of kin.
Michelle Quinones posted on the department’s Facebook post about the incident, and said it occurred directly behind a neighbor’s house.
“We didn’t hear any sounds last night, no screams or anything,” she posted. “There were several trains that came through quickly which are loud and could have masked any noise. This whole situation is just so tragic and unreal I can barely wrap my head around it all.”
Other commenters posted that the Salas Park area has had a history of troublesome behavior.
There was an incident in the park Monday evening, according to the police department’s media log. At about 6:15 p.m., a passerby reported a boy and girl attempting to assault an elderly man at the park and rob him of personal belongings. The passerby confronted the two minors, who left the area along the railroad tracks, according to the report.
An unnamed source told the News-Sentinel late Tuesday that the victims in the double homicide were two homeless teens living in a tent along the railroad right of way in that area and that they had a previous altercation with the suspect. It is unknown if the previous altercation was the same incident reported Monday night at the park.
This is the fifth homicide in Lodi this year.
Anyone with information about Tuesday’s homicides is asked to call the Lodi Police Department at 209-333-6728.