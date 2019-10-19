LODI — The Save Mart located at 530 West Lodi Ave. recently celebrated its grand re-opening with a $500 donation to Live Oak Elementary School to enhance school programs.
Live Oak is the store’s adopted school through The Save Mart Companies’ Adopt-A-School Program. Throughout the year, the store supports the school with food, books and resources, bringing to commitment to “Nourishing Communities” full circle.
The store’s recent renovation is part of the next wave of locations to be revamped under the Save Mart banner to incorporate the brand’s fresh, updated look and the new features geared towards convenience and service, the company said.
— Wes Bowers
Galt Police to host Blue Angel of Hope fundraiser
GALT — The Galt Police Department to host the Blue Angel of Hope fundraiser is today from 5 to 10 p.m. at the Littleton Community Center, 410 Civic Drive, Galt.
The Galt Police Department Honor Guard will be in attendance for the opening ceremonies.
Blue Angels of Hope provides the Thin Blue Line Flags that are provided to the families of fallen officers in the line of duty.
— Oula Miqbel
Hear updates on Galt Market Community Plan
GALT — City of Galt staff will be hosting several upcoming public meetings to introduce stakeholders and residents to the Galt Market Community Plan process.
Staff provided an introductory presentation on the Galt Market Community Plan to the Parks and Recreation Commission and the Planning Commission.
The next public outreach efforts include presentations to the following:
• Thursday: Galt District Chamber of Commerce luncheon, 11:30 a.m., Littleton Community Center, 410 Civic Drive.
• Nov. 4: Community Forum hosted by Galt District Chamber of Commerce, 6 p.m., Littleton Community Center, 410 Civic Drive.
• Nov. 7: Galt Joint Union High School District Board Meeting, 6 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 380 Civic Drive.
• Nov. 20: Galt Elementary School District Board Meeting, 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 380 Civic Drive.
The city encourages all residents to join one or all of the events. The sessions are intended to be interactive, allowing those attending to ask questions.
The Galt Market Community Plan is blank at this time with no concept plans identified or approved.
Conceptual plans for the market property will be created through the public planning process.
The Galt Market is an integral part of Galt’s history and public involvement will be vital to ensure the final plan is something the entire community can embrace.
— Oula Miqbel
Get free vehicle repairs at Stockton smog event
STOCKTON — Valley Clean Air Now will provide free car emission tests today, from 8 a.m. to noon at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds, 1658 S. Airport Way, Stockton, as part of their Tune-In and Tune-Up program.
Cars that fail the emissions test will receive free smog repairs up to $500.
Valley Clean Air Now (CAN) is a non-profit organization committed to improving air quality in communities throughout the San Joaquin Valley.
As a part of its purpose, Valley CAN initiates and publicizes creative new approaches to reduce air pollution, by sponsoring pilot programs and educational efforts dedicated to providing solutions to high emissions sources.
— Oula Miqbel
U.S. Air Force Band to perform at Delta
STOCKTON — The U.S. Air Force Band of the Golden West, the only active duty Air Force band west of the Rockies, will present a free concert at Delta College’s Atherton Auditorium on Nov. 4 at 7 p.m.
Performing will be the the Concert Band, composed of nearly 50 musicians and is the largest performing ensemble within the U.S. Air Force Band of the Golden West.
The Concert Band has performed for thousands of listeners in live concert appearances and for millions worldwide through its numerous recordings and television and radio broadcasts.
The wide variety of music performed includes standard concert band/wind ensemble literature, orchestral transcriptions, military marches, jazz and pop arrangements, Broadway standards, and patriotic music.
For more information, visit www.music.af.mil /Bands/US-Air-Force-Band-of-the-Golden-West.
For tickets, call 209-954-5110, stop by the Box Office at Atherton Auditorium, or send a self-addressed stamped envelope to Box Office c/o Delta College, 5151 Pacific Ave., Stockton, Calif., 95207.
— Wes Bowers