Diede Hospitality, Marriott to bring Residence Inn to Reynolds Ranch

A second hotel will be taking up digs in the city’s Reynolds Ranch area in the coming months.
The Lodi Planning Commission approved a use permit for a new Residence Inn, one of the brands managed by Marriott Hotels, by a 6-0 vote last Wednesday.
The applicant, Cody Diede of Diede Hospitality, will site the new hotel at 2855 Reynolds Ranch Parkway.
The hotel will be a four-story “extended stay” development, in which guests stay for long periods of time and rooms are larger than standard accommodations at other brands.
As an example, a “room” at the Residence Inn will feature a bedroom, bathroom, separate large sitting room with a sofa bed and work space facing a window, and a full kitchen with a dining bar for guests to make and eat their own meals in the suite. According to last Wednesday’s staff report, each room will average 457 square feet in size and accommodate as many as four guests.
There will be a total of 84 suites once construction is completed and the hotel opens for business.
The hotel itself will provide a lobby, meeting room, fitness room, a guest laundry room and self-serve breakfast area inside, along with a swimming pool, barbecue area and fire pits outside, according to the staff report.
“According to the developer, I believe they’re going to be ready to go,” community development director John Della Monica told the commission.
Residence Inn will be bounded by the Oakmont Apartments to the south, the La Vida apartments to the west, and the Fairfield Inn & Suites, as well as a vacant parcel to the north.
Staff said a restaurant is planned for the vacant parcel, but the property owners have not filed an application for the project yet.
Diede Hospitality opened the Fairfield Inn & Suites in Lodi last year through its first partnership with Marriott International.
Fairfield Inn & Suites is a three-story structure with 72 rooms, an event center, a board room, pool and jacuzzi.
Marriott International has a connection to Lodi dating back nearly a century, as founders JW and Alice Marriott started their company with an A&W Root Beer franchise — the company was founded in Lodi — in Washington D.C. in 1927.
The first hotel was opened in 1957, and the company became Marriott, Inc. in 1967. It was renamed Marriott International in 1984.
Commissioner Diane Olson was absent from last week’s meeting.