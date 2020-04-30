SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY — The California Department of Transportation will conduct various lane and ramp closures on Interstate 5 for maintenance and construction work. Work will occur as follows:
• Full off-ramp closure at Eight Mile Road on southbound I-5 on Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Full on-ramp closure at Peltier Road on southbound I-5, Monday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Motorists should expect 10-minute delays, and alternate routes should be taken whenever possible. Work is scheduled to begin as listed, but is subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment or materials and construction related issues.
— Wes Bowers
Air district: Dust poses potential health concern in San Joaquin Valley
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY — The potential for blowing dust as a result of gusty winds has prompted local air pollution officials to issue a health cautionary statement effective Thursday afternoon through Saturday morning for San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Merced, Madera, Fresno, Kings, Tulare and the Valley portion of Kern County.
A low pressure system is moving into the region today with strong to gusty winds. The windy conditions are expected to cause localized blowing dust in areas where soils are exceptionally dry, and may create unhealthy concentrations of particulate matter.
Exposure to particulate pollution can cause serious health problems, aggravate lung disease, trigger asthma attacks and bronchitis, and increase risk of respiratory infections.
Where conditions warrant, people with heart or lung disease should follow their doctors’ advice for dealing with episodes of particulate exposure. Additionally, older adults and children should avoid prolonged exposure or heavy exertion, depending on their local conditions.
For more information, visit www.valleyair.org, or call the district office in Modesto at 209-557-6400.
— Special to the News-Sentinel
TV re-scan required for antenna TV viewers
The Federal Communications Commission is requiring nearly 1,000 television stations across the nation to change frequencies in order to provide more channels for wireless broadband service.
Due to this, television viewers in the Sacramento, Modesto and Stockton areas who use over-the-air antennas will need to rescan their channels to continue receiving local channels correctly.
Viewers can select “scan” or “autotune” on their TV or converter box menu to start the scanning process, which should only take a few minutes.
— David Witte