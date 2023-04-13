A man has been convicted in the 2021 stabbing deaths of two teenagers at a Lodi park.
Randall Allenbaugh of Lodi was found guilty on Tuesday in San Joaquin County Superior Court of two counts of murder with "special circumstances" in the stabbing deaths of 16-year-old Chimera Skaggs and 17-year-old Skyler McConnell.
On Nov. 16, 2021, at about 8 a.m., Lodi Police Department officers responded to the reports of two individuals laying near the railroad tracks north of Harney Lane. Responding officers located two stabbing victims, both of which were deceased.
Shortly after, officers received information about a possible third victim at Salas Park, where they came into contact with Allenbaugh.
During the investigation, police determined that Allenbaugh was the suspect in the stabbings and arrested him later that day.
He was booked into San Joaquin County Jail without bail.
The victims were later identified as Skaggs and McConnel, the latter of whom was a former Lodi High School student.
Skaggs was a former honor roll student at St. Mary’s High School in Stockton as a freshman in the spring of the 2019-2020 school year, as well as both semesters of 2020-2021 as a sophomore.
Allenbaugh is expected to be sentenced on June 12 at 10 a.m. in San Joaquin County Superior Court.
He faces the possibility of life in prison without parole.
