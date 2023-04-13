Suspect in stabbing deaths denied bail

A memorial was created at Salas Park in Lodi after two teenagers were killed in 2021.

 WES BOWERS/NEWS-SENTINEL

A man has been convicted in the 2021 stabbing deaths of two teenagers at a Lodi park. 

Randall Allenbaugh of Lodi was found guilty on Tuesday in San Joaquin County Superior Court of two counts of murder with "special circumstances" in the stabbing deaths of 16-year-old Chimera Skaggs and 17-year-old Skyler McConnell.