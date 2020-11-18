LODI — On Friday, Nov. 20, Grace & Mercy Charitable Foundation will host the BOBBYSTRONG Take Out BBQ, a fundraiser for Bobby Luke of Lodi.
Luke, a husband, father of three and leader at Gravity Church and the Salvation Army, was recently diagnosed with stage 4 glioblastoma, an aggressive type of brain cancer. Luke’s medical team wants to operate to remove part of the tumor before beginning treatment with chemotherapy and radiation. ANDRAESTRONG, a local foundation named for former Tokay High student Andrae Strong, who died after battling cancer, is helping the Luke family with medical bills and financial burden of cancer treatment.
ANDRAESTRONG and Grace & Mercy have teamed up to offer a take-out meal of chicken or ribs, baked beans, macaroni salad, bread roll and dessert for $25 per plate or $40 for two, with funds going to help the Luke family. All orders must be submitted by today. Meals will be available for pickup from 4 to 7 p.m. at 425 N. Sacramento St., Lodi.
Tickets may be purchased at www.tinyurl.com/bobbystrong-bbq. For more information, call 209-747-4959 or email andraestrong@gmail.com.
— K. Cathey
Lockeford MAC to meet on Thursday
LOCKEFORD — The Lockeford Municipal Advisory Council will hold its next meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19 at the Lockeford Community Center, 19258 N. Jack Tone Road. Social distancing and masks will be expected.
The MAC will receive updates from the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office, the California Highway Patrol, the Mokelumne Fire Protection District, the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office and San Joaquin County Supervisor Chuck Winn.
The MAC will also receive a presentation about a commercial cannabis application currently being reviewed by the San Joaquin County Community Development Department.
— Wes Bowers
CDFA seeking volunteers for invasive species committee
SACRAMENTO — The California Department of Food and Agriculture and the California Natural Resources Agency are seeking nominations for qualified individuals to serve on the California Invasive Species Advisory Committee, which is tasked with advising the Invasive Species Council of California, the highest level of leadership and authority in state government regarding invasive species issues. The ISCC aims to promote a consistent approach to invasive species policy at the state level.
Prospective nominees of the CISAC should be knowledgeable in and represent one or more of the following communities of interest: biology (including entomology, nematology, plant pathology and similar fields); industry representatives; ranchers and farmers; tribal governments; foresters; academics/researchers; economics; public health/epidemiology; veterinary medicine; lawyers specializing in invasive species policy; county agricultural commission representatives; members of the public.
Members of the CISAC and its subcommittees will serve without pay. No member may serve on the Committee for more than two consecutive terms. All terms will be limited to three years in length.
Nominations should be typed and should include a brief summary of no more than two pages explaining the nominee’s suitability; a resume or curriculum vitae; and at least two letters of reference.
Nominations must be postmarked no later than Dec. 30. Mail nominations to David Pegos, Invasive Species Council of California, Executive Office, 2800 Gateway Oaks Suite 201, Sacramento, CA 95833.
For more information, visit www.iscc.ca.gov.
— Special to the News-Sentinel