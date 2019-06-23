At a little after 9 p.m. Saturday, the Lodi Police Department received a report of a collision involving a vehicle and a motorcycle on Lower Sacramento Road in Lodi, just north of Vine Street.
Officers and first responders were dispatched to the scene, where the motocycle rider was pronounced dead. The vehicle driver has cooperated with police and has been determined not to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol, according to a post on the police department's Facebook page.
The Major Accident Team is continuing to investigate the collision, and is seeking information. Anyone who has information about the crash is asked to contact the Lodi Police Department at 209-333-6728.
This is a developing story.