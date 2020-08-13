Get ready for some scorching heat. The mercury is expected to hit the low 100s today — and it may be the coolest weather Lodi sees until next week.
“I don’t think it’s going anywhere but up here for the next several days,” said Accuweather senior meteorologist Dave Houk.
The thermometer could hit 108 on Friday stay in the high 100s through next week, he said.
The driving force behind the heat wave? Tropical Storm Elida, which was briefly a hurricane, is currently swirling in the Pacific off the coast of Baja California.
“Even though it’s weakening and moving northward, what it’s helping to do is pump a lot of hot air northward,” Houk said.
Essentially, the storm is expanding a broad, strong high pressure system that’s been sitting over New Mexico, sending that hot air up through the Central Valley and along the Sierra.
Some of Elida’s moisture is on that first wave of heat, which will likely keep today in the low 100s. That little bit of relief is unlikely to last past today, and Houk said to expect “blazing sunshine” starting Friday.
“It looks like sizzling sunshine right through the weekend and early next week,” he said.
While nights have been dropping into the 60s recently, the hotter days are likely to change that, with temperatures expected to be in the 70s overnight.
The heat wave is likely to stretch into at least the middle of next week, according to the National Weather Service’s Sacramento office.
“This might be the longest stretch of triple-digit heat we see for 2020,” the office stated in a press release.
Anyone who has been putting off repairing or testing their air conditioning may want to make sure it’s in good working order as soon as possible, Houk said.
“If you’re having any problems right now, now is the time to do it. You don’t want an emergency situation over the weekend,” he said.
For those without air conditioning, or who have to be outdoors during the heat, staying hydrated will be absolutely essential. Drink plenty of water, Houk said, and if you’re outdoors, take plenty of breaks in the shade, stay out of the direct sun as much as possible, and wear light-colored clothing.
“Check on people who you know don’t have air conditioning,” he added.
The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch throughout the Central Valley. Residents should plan to be in air conditioned buildings if possible, and check on elderly people, children and pets to ensure they stay cool, according to the agency.
Make sure that outdoor pets have plenty of cool water and access to shade.
And don’t leave pets or children in cars, even with the windows down.
Parents magazine offered some tips to remind parents to double-check on their children: Put a child’s toy on the front seat to remind you, and put your child’s car seat in the center of the back seat so it’s easier to see.
Drivers can also put their purse, house key or cellphone in the backseat to remind them that their child or pet is back there, or download a reminder app.
Temperatures in the Foothills and the Delta are likely to range from the mid-90s to mid-100s during this heat wave, the NWS noted.
With the searing hot temperatures, Houk said, it’s possible there will be some thunderstorms in the Sierra, which could raise the fire danger.
“This is one of those situations where we may eventually get some convection over the mountains,” he said.
One positive note is that, while tonight may have some high clouds, the sky will likely be clear over the weekend. That gives Lodians a chance to catch the Perseids meteor shower. The peak of the annual astronomical event was earlier this week, but meteor activity lasts until Aug. 24.