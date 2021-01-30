TUESDAY
Lodi City Council shirtsleeve session
Key item: Presentation regarding emergency operation plan update.
When and where: 7 a.m., online at www.facebook.com/CityofLodi.
Galt City Council
Key items:
- Receive COVID-19 update.
- Conduct study session on the Caterina Estates.
- Consider approving Walker Community Park improvement plan.
When and where: 6 p.m., online at www.ci.galt.ca.us.
Lodi Unified School District Board
Key items:
- Receive report on dual enrollment opportunities.
- Receive budget update.
- Receive update on Safe Schools For All program.
When and where: 7 p.m., online at the board’s YouTube channel.
WEDNESDAY
Lodi City Council
Key item: Consider resolution approving additional paid COVID leave for employees experiencing multiple quarantines or work absences (consent).
When and where: 7 p.m., online at www.facebook.com/CityofLodi.