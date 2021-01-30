TUESDAY

Lodi City Council shirtsleeve session

Key item: Presentation regarding emergency operation plan update.

When and where: 7 a.m., online at www.facebook.com/CityofLodi.

Galt City Council

Key items:

  • Receive COVID-19 update.
  • Conduct study session on the Caterina Estates.
  • Consider approving Walker Community Park improvement plan.

When and where: 6 p.m., online at www.ci.galt.ca.us.

Lodi Unified School District Board

Key items:

  • Receive report on dual enrollment opportunities.
  • Receive budget update.
  • Receive update on Safe Schools For All program.

When and where: 7 p.m., online at the board’s YouTube channel.

WEDNESDAY

Lodi City Council

Key item: Consider resolution approving additional paid COVID leave for employees experiencing multiple quarantines or work absences (consent).

When and where: 7 p.m., online at www.facebook.com/CityofLodi.

