LODI — Lodi Public Library will be providing children identification cards today from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the library located at 201 W. Locust St.
All children receiving I.D. cards must be accompanied by a parent or guardian older than 18.
The Child I.D. cards will be provided by EZ child I.D. system, which is the nation’s most comprehensive digital fingerprinting child I.D. system.
Children that attend will receive a free identification card and photo, fingerprint record and other pertinent identification information.
— Oula Miqbel
Galt Police Department to close for Cesar Chavez Day
GALT — The Galt Police Department will be closed on Monday in honor of Cesar Chavez Day.
Individuals interested in obtaining records requests, fingerprint services, vehicle releases, and court-related services will have to visit the police department on Tuesday, when normal business hours will resume.
— Oula Miqbel
S.J. County Bar Association to host free legal clinic
STOCKTON — The San Joaquin County Bar Association’s Lawyers in the Library free Legal Clinic will begin on Wednesday, April 17 from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. in the Kress Legal Center Law Library located at 20 N. Sutter St., Stockton.
Lawyers in the Library is a monthly legal clinic where licensed, practicing attorneys who are in good standing with the State Bar of California and members of the San Joaquin County Bar Association volunteer their time to briefly assess and advise individuals in legal matters.
There are no income or residency requirements. Services are provided free to any members of the public for a short face-to-face meeting with an attorney.
All people will be seen on a first-come-first-served basis.
The areas of law to be covered include criminal law, family law, employment law, and small claims.
For more information about this program call Jennifer Riggs at (209) 948-0125 or you can email her at jriggs@ sjcbar.org
— Oula Miqbel
Search on for father who tried to save son in Delta
A search is underway for a father who jumped into the Delta after his son fell out of a boat near Isleton on Friday afternoon, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department.
The 41-year-old man and his two children were boating when his 1-year-old son fell out of the boat wearing a life vest, Sgt. Shaun Hampton said. The man’s daughter called 911 and told dispatchers about the incident as she sat in the boat while it floated down the river.
Both children were rescued, Hampton said, and the 1-year-old boy was taken to an area hospital by helicopter.
Law enforcement officials — including Sacramento County Sheriff's deputies, California Highway Patrol officers, Contra Costa County Sheriff's deputies and the Coast Guard — were still on scene Friday evening searching for the man.
“We’re going to be out here for quite some time searching for him, the river here is extremely wide,” Hampton said.
The incident was reported near Brannan Island Road in south Sacramento County. As of 1 p.m., one fire engine, a jet ski and a fire chief were at the scene with Rio Vista Fire.
— Sacramento Bee