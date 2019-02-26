Bad news for everyone who has taken to chanting “Rain, rain, go away.”
Lodi’s in for some more wet weather over the next couple of days.
“I wish I didn’t have to tell you that,” said Jack Boston, a senior meteorologist with the private forecasting firm Accuweather.
A storm moving in could dump half an inch to an inch of rain between tonight and Thursday, he said.
The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch lasting until Thursday morning, for areas including the Delta, the northern San Joaquin Valley and the Stockton area. Residents should watch out for ponding of water on roadways and rising water levels in rivers and creeks, the NWS warning said.
But the areas north and west of Lodi — Sacramento up to Red Bluff and Redding, Napa and the Bay Area — are likely to see a lot more rain, Boston said.
“I don’t think it’s going to cause too many problems right where you are,” he said.
While the rainfall total for this season is creeping up on the total from the 2016-17 season, when the Lodi area saw plenty of flooding, there’s a key difference, he said.
This season’s rainfall has been more spread out, with the amount of rain so far in January and February — about 5.65 inches total on Monday evening, Boston said — around normal for this time of year.
“If you pick the months of January and February of 2017, that was a big rain year for you,” he said.
Accuweather’s Stockton Airport station recorded more than 11 inches of rain over those two months, Boston said.
A weather station at Lodi Lake operated by local dentist Patrick Sweeney has recorded 21.39 inches so far this rain season, which began in July. As of Feb. 25, 2017, rainfall for the 2016-17 season was 28.47 inches, according to Sweeney’s records. In comparison, the 2017-18 season netted 6.66 inches between July and Feb. 25.
Anyone planning to visit the Sierra Nevada mountains between now and Thursday should plan to stay home, Boston said.
“There’s going to be more incredibly heavy snowfall in the Sierra,” he said.
The Sierra has recorded three to four times as much snow this season as last year, and much of the mountain range can expect four to eight feet of snowfall over the next two days, he said. Some of the highest spots may get up to 10 feet.
While that means a hard week for residents and travelers, the snowfall is good news for California agriculture. In the late spring, when the snow melts, it will fill up the state’s reservoirs and provide plenty of water for farmers this year, Boston said.
“All of the snow on the mountains is actually way more important than the rain you’re getting in the Valley,” he said.