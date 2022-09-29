LODI — The Lodi Mexican-American Lions Club will host a dinner and dance fundraiser on Thursday, Oct. 22 at the Loyal Order of the Moose, 3824 E. Woodbridge Road, Acampo.

A no-host bar will open at 5 p.m., and dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m. Dancing begins at 8 p.m. with music from the Latin Magic Band.