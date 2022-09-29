LODI — The Lodi Mexican-American Lions Club will host a dinner and dance fundraiser on Thursday, Oct. 22 at the Loyal Order of the Moose, 3824 E. Woodbridge Road, Acampo.
A no-host bar will open at 5 p.m., and dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m. Dancing begins at 8 p.m. with music from the Latin Magic Band.
Tickets are $50 per person. To purchase tickets, call Dee Mayfield at 209-747-7996. All proceeds benefit local nonprofits and charities.
National Farmer’s Day coming to the WOW Science Museum
LODI — The World of Wonders Science Museum and the San Joaquin Farm Bureau Federation will celebrate the 2022 National Farmer’s Day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15 with free admission to the museum.
Enjoy agricultural science activities, live animals, farm equipment and a life-size model of a milking cow.
San Joaquin County supervisors seek volunteers for boards, commissions
STOCKTON — The San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors is seeking volunteers to serve on the following boards and commissions. The deadline to submit applications is Wednesday, Oct. 21.
Supervisors will consider qualified applications at the Nov. 29 meeting. Those appointed will be required to attend training. Dates and registration information will be provided by the Clerk of the Board upon appointment.
• Commission on Aging — Two at-large representatives.
• Workforce Development Board — One at-large business representative.
